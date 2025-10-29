TECHTALK SUMMITS AND DATA CONNECTORS ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

The partnership combines over 50 years of collective experience producing and hosting national and international conferences and events that provide opportunities for technology professionals to interact with companies leading the way on innovations that are vital to the enterprise. The collaboration combines the strengths of each company's proven event format and their respective leadership positions in producing content and sponsorships in settings that foster networking and meaningful connections.

"Senior leaders want less noise and more signal," said Dawn Morrissey, Founder, Data Connectors. "Together, we're putting the right people at the same table but with tight agendas, real discussion, and follow-through that actually moves work forward."

"This partnership brings a trusted community into formats that consistently deliver value," said Joe Healy, Managing Partner at TechTalk Summits. "Short spark talks, curated roundtables, premium venues and warm introductions—city after city. It's a simple playbook that works."

The partnership offers executive attendees networking opportunities in exclusive restaurants and Soho Houses, at major sporting events, with bespoke experiences from whiskey and wine tastings to curated dinners with Michelin star chefs. Attendees are welcome to engage with peers from large enterprises as well as meet sponsors through curated table talks and warm introductions. The partnership preserves the intimacy that quality leaders prefer with event formats designed for major metros throughout North America.

Together, both companies create an experience that delivers genuine value for everyone involved— executives gain significant insights and trusted connections, sponsors engage with qualified decision-makers in authentic conversations, and the broader market benefits from high-caliber events that blend scale with exclusivity. It's a partnership designed to elevate engagement and strengthen community.

Upcoming Markets (Q4 2025)

Washington, DC (10/29), Toronto (10/30), Pittsburgh (11/5), Dallas (11/5), Chicago (11/6), Houston (12/4), Atlanta (12/4), Portland (12/9), Seattle (12/10), San Diego (12/11), Austin – Chef's Table (12/11), Miami (12/11).

2026 Full Event Calendar

TechTalk Summits has released the 2026 event calendar. Download and view here to start planning your 2026 event schedule (PDF).

Executives: Request an invitation to the event of your choice: https://techtalksummits.com/event/all/

Sponsors: Ask for the one-pager and attendee profiles or request a hold in your city: https://techtalksummits.com/sponsor/

About TechTalk Summits

TechTalk Summits answers the need for events that address key tactical and strategic issues for decision makers and influencers. TechTalk's technology-focused events provide opportunities for solution providers and decision makers in environments that foster collaboration and networking. We give C-level executives and their teams the opportunity to learn about transformative technologies by bringing you face-to-face with the companies that will ensure you're ahead of today's — and tomorrow's — technology challenges and opportunities. Learn more about TechTalk Summits at www.techtalksummits.com .

About Data Connectors

Data Connectors is a leading cybersecurity community and events organization that produces in-person and virtual conferences across North America, connecting cybersecurity executives, solution providers, and government agencies through education, networking, and collaboration. With a community of more than 650,000 professionals and thousands of vendor partners, Data Connectors has become one of the largest and most trusted platforms for cybersecurity engagement and knowledge sharing.

