techtalk.travel Launches its Knowledge Hub for Hospitality Change-Makers

COLOGNE, Germany, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- techtalk.travel is a newly launched multimedia platform that connects hotel and travel professionals to make informed decisions about technology to future-proof their business. With the launch of the new website and mobile app techtalk.travel announced its impressive board of founding members, a variety of key players of different branches associated with the hotel operations technology space.

"With the power of like-minded companies and organisations, we are aiming to create industry alliances, along with our founding members serving the interests of hotels, technology companies and universities. With their contribution, we are promoting the creation and distribution of neutral, authentic content to empower training opportunities, better planning of procurement and overall use of technology in our industry," says founder & managing director Andre Baljeu.

Member opportunities are available to tech providers, hotel associations and groups, as well as educational institutions. Members benefit from the varying range of informative, real-time industry content, presented across diverse multimedia formats. For more information on memberships, visit www.techtalk.travel/join-us .

As 2020 is already looking to become one of the most exciting years in the travel technology space, techtalk.travel is right at the heartbeat of the industry's most talked-about trends, and disruptive changes due to hit the industry. Promising to deliver a regular dose of hotel and travel technology content, B2B Members and B2C Subscribers will benefit from editorials, videos, podcasts and articles - neutral, unbiased and ad-free. The platform can also be accessed on the go via the mobile application, available on iOS and Android.

Registration is free via www.techtalk.travel and individuals can additionally opt for unlimited content access by upgrading their subscription for a nominal monthly fee.

Paid subscribers will

benefit from 1,500+ hours worth of hotel and travel technology content

join a community that is built around educational solutions, creating awareness and offering real time insights.

have a trusted source when wanting to understand ways to future-proof their business

gain from the power of idea collaboration and best of breed content, curated by influencers and innovators of the industry.

Founder Andre Baljeu, together with co-founders Daniel Zelling and David Turnbull - all travel technology experts themselves - are excited to work with their founding members to discuss, unpack and present fantastic topics in 2020.

Readers can expect topics covering anything from Google's Influence on Travel and On Property Technology to GDPR Compliance, to name a few.



For Industry, By Industry.

About techtalk.travel

Representing the change needed by the fragmented hotel and travel technology landscape, techtalk.travel is a dynamic community of hospitality innovators ranging from hoteliers and hotel owners to industry students and tech providers. With the power of idea collaboration and shared knowledge with key stakeholders, game-changers and industry influencers we aim to be the trusted go-to resource for neutral hospitality technology content. Additionally, the platform allows technology providers to educate about their services promoting sales, marketing, distribution and to build loyalty through the ever growing techtalk.travel community.

