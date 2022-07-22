TechTarget positioned as the Leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix™ for Account-Based Marketing (ABM) Platform by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Account-Based Marketing platform vendors.

TechTarget, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named TechTarget a 2022 technology leader in the analysis of global SPARK Matrix™: Account-Based Marketing Platform market, 2022.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix™. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Megha Rungta, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "TechTarget's broad and flexible ABM platform titled TechTarget ABM Suite is equipped with robust ABM capabilities that assists organizations by offering deep insights into customer buying behavior and allows marketing teams to develop enhanced customer engagement and orchestration. The company continues to deliver value to its customers through its key technology differentiators, including Intent data at the account, buying team and individual level, scope and scale of self-service & managed services, as well as customer success, delivery of end-to-end value across client's go-to-market, a massive audience of opt-in tech buyers, optimized ABM advertising, and lead generation services." Megha added: "With its ability to cater to diverse use cases, robust product strategy and roadmap, and strong industry expertise, TechTarget has received a strong rating across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned amongst the leader in the SPARK Matrix: Account-Based Marketing Platform, 2022."

Quote by TechTarget:

"We are honored to be named as a global leader in ABM by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions," said Michael Cotoia, Chief Executive Officer, TechTarget. "Account-based marketing is a high priority for many of our customers, and we are extremely proud to be recognized for our ability to deliver better ABM programs and results for them worldwide."

Account-based marketing (ABM) platform refers to software that facilitates organizations in implementing and managing their ABM strategies effectively, enabling them to align sales and marketing resources to personalize the buying experience of targeted accounts through continuous engagement.' The software focuses on a small number of specific high-value accounts as opposed to other marketing approaches which cast a wider net for perspective clients in the market. ABM platform extends marketing initiatives to generate engaging campaigns that focus resources and use budget costs to form deeper connections with individual accounts through multiple channels, such as web personalization, emails and direct mail, event, webinars, and personalized advertising through omnichannel orchestration. It helps organizations achieve higher ROI and helps sustain customer loyalty.

The use of ABM platforms is continuously growing within organizations dedicated to improving conversations and engagement with high-value accounts in a cost-effective and timely manner. Even though ABM is still in its early stages, it is already proving to be a significant revenue generator due to its ability to meet the need for personalization in the pursuit of potential sales and opportunities. Leading ABM platform vendors are also making significant investments in improving the AI and machine learning capabilities of their products to support a wide range of marketing use cases. They are also leveraging automation and advanced analytics to improve the overall campaign performance and effectiveness.

Additional Resources:

For more information about TechTarget visit here

SPARK Matrix: Account-Based Marketing Platform, 2022:https://www.techtarget.com/resources/spark-matrix-for-account-based-marketing-platforms-2022/

About TechTarget

TechTarget is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 150 highly targeted technology-specific websites and 1,125 channels, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies' information technology needs. By understanding these buyers' content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, New York, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on Twitter @TechTarget.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

Media Contacts:

Garrett Mann

Senior Director of Corporate Communications

TechTarget

Inc., 617-431-9371

[email protected]

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Riya Mehar

[email protected]

LOGO: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/746706/Quadrant_Knowledge_Solutions_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Quadrant Knowledge Solutions