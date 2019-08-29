Techtonic Earns B Corporation Certification

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Techtonic, the premier onshore provider of product-driven custom software development and talent generation, today announced it has officially become a Certified B Corporation . As a for-profit company focused on building a business that is inclusive and sustainable, Techtonic joins more than 2,500 other companies located in 60+ countries around the world, including Patagonia , Ben & Jerry's , Athleta and many more.

"Techtonic was built around the concept that more inclusiveness and diversity is needed in the world of Technology and Software Development," said Techtonic CEO Heather Terenzio . "Our ability to source, educate and employ a highly diverse group of software professionals is unlike anything else in the world, and we couldn't be more proud and honored to join a global movement like B Corporation."

B Corporations are leaders of a global movement of people using business as a force for good. The B Corp assessment process measures a company's performance in five categories: governance, workers, customers, the community, and the environment.

The B Corp community works toward reduced inequality, lower levels of poverty, a healthier environment, stronger communities, and the creation of high-quality jobs with dignity and purpose. B Corp Certification is a highly selective status. Companies must document their positive impact to qualify and undergo verification every three years to maintain their Certification. "We're elated to have this certification, and we will continue to push the limits of software development and education for people of all backgrounds," said Heather Terenzio.

Certified B Corporations are for-profit companies that use the power of business to build a more inclusive and sustainable economy. They meet the highest verified standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. To date, there are more than 2,500 B Corps in 130 industries and 60 countries around the world.

Founded in 2006, Techtonic is the premier partner for developing onshore, product-driven software. In 2012, we pioneered a way to close the talent gap by forming Techtonic Apprenticeship, a fully accredited program registered by the United States Department of Labor. We provide our clients with high-quality software development services while also serving as their talent generation partners through our unique service-to-talent pipeline model. Techtonic is based in Boulder, Colorado and is backed by University Ventures, Zoma Capital, and Yucatan Rock Ventures. For more information, please visit www.techtonic.com .

