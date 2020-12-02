Techtonic, Inc. Names Nicole Craine President & Chief Executive Officer and Founder Heather Terenzio as Chairman of the Board of Directors

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move to further position Techtonic for growth, the board of directors have appointed Nicole Craine as President and Chief Executive Officer and Heather Terenzio, the founder and current CEO to Chairman. "When Techtonic was having trouble finding enough software developers to meet the needs of its growing business, the company, under Heather's leadership had the vision to establish America's first registered apprenticeship for software development," said Ryan Craig of University Ventures, a member of the Techtonic board of directors. "Techtonic is nationally recognized because it not only solved the talent shortage for developers, but also for Techtonic's many clients, while providing a frictionless pathway to great first jobs in tech for countless apprentices of diverse background. Nicole is uniquely positioned to lead us to the next level of growth. I'd like to congratulate both Nicole and Heather on their new roles where they will focus on our longer-term strategy and vision," says Craig.

Techtonic was established 15 years ago with the vision of providing local software development services to the greater Denver area and subsequently founded the first DOL approved apprenticeship in software development. Over the past 6 years, the business has grown and established itself as a player in the Boulder tech start-up space. After establishing strong relationships with a deep Colorado base, the company has recently expanded into Nebraska, with plans to enter additional markets in 2021 and 2022.

"I am humbled and very excited to take the torch for leading Techtonic into our next phase of growth. 2020 has been a year like no other," said Nicole Craine. "But through the challenges we see opportunities: the opportunity for Techtonic – a company founded and led by women – to provide more pathways to technology careers to underrepresented and diverse communities; opportunities to help our clients tackle projects; and opportunities to provide proven tech talent to enterprises constrained by the skills gap. As we look forward to 2021, we are well positioned to continue our mission with new markets, expanding apprenticeship cohorts virtually, and partnering with our clients to provide access to hidden talent in the software development, QA and product management disciplines."

Nicole has over 25 years of experience demonstrating growth at technology companies. She has helped many startups scale quickly and become established entities. Her career trajectory includes [email protected], There, Inc., Organic, and Cadreon, a Mediabrands company.

About Techtonic





Techtonic is changing how tech talent is sourced, trained and hired. Through a revolutionary paid Apprenticeship Program and Diversity Coalition, Techtonic trains and places candidates from diverse backgrounds that show necessary grit, ambition and desire to begin a career in tech. Since 2016, Techtonic has successfully launched over 100 careers in the technology industry. Techtonic is a women-led certified B-Corp, and their software development apprenticeship program is registered by the United States Department of Labor. With an almost 100% placement rate for apprentices, they're revolutionizing the industry through talent.

