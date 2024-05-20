TechTorch Acquires AstuteForce to Bolster Salesforce Expertise and Expand Commercial Excellence Practice

WOODSIDE, Calif., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TechTorch, a leading Enterprise Technology Solutions company specializing in services for Commercial Excellence, Data, and AI, proudly announces its acquisition of AstuteForce, a renowned service firm for Salesforce technology. This strategic move aims to enhance TechTorch's capabilities and extend its reach within the Salesforce ecosystem, reinforcing its commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions to its clients.

TechTorch has been at the forefront of disrupting the services space by leveraging AI-driven accelerators to automate tasks traditionally performed manually by service providers. Primarily serving private equity-backed companies, TechTorch has established itself as a pioneer in using artificial intelligence to drive efficiency and innovation.

AstuteForce, known for its deep expertise in Marketing, Sales, CPQ, Success, and Support solutions within the Salesforce technology landscape, perfectly complements TechTorch's existing offerings. The acquisition will significantly grow TechTorch's Commercial Excellence practice, integrating AstuteForce's specialized knowledge and experience.

Jordi Moncada, CEO of TechTorch, expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "AstuteForce brings incredible capabilities that allow us to strengthen our position in translating companies' commercial and revenue-enhancing strategies into real operational processes and technology. We could not be happier to welcome AstuteForce into the TechTorch family."

Hemant Jain, CEO of AstuteForce, shared his excitement, saying, "We are delighted to join TechTorch. The possibilities that AI accelerators bring to the Enterprise Technology space are thrilling, and we look forward to leveraging these advancements to deliver even greater value to our clients."

With the acquisition, Hemant Jain will take on the role of President of TechTorch's Commercial Excellence practice, where he will lead efforts to integrate and expand the combined capabilities of both organizations.

This acquisition marks a significant milestone for TechTorch as it continues to innovate and expand its services, ensuring that clients benefit from the latest advancements in AI and Salesforce technology.

About TechTorch

TechTorch is an Enterprise Technology Solutions company specializing in services for Commercial Excellence, Data, and AI. By utilizing AI-driven accelerators, TechTorch revolutionizes the services space, offering efficient and innovative solutions to private equity-backed companies. For more information, visit www.techtorch.io.

About AstuteForce

AstuteForce is a service firm specializing in Salesforce technology with deep expertise in Marketing, Sales, CPQ, Success, and Support solutions. AstuteForce is dedicated to helping organizations optimize their use of Salesforce to drive success and achieve their business goals. For more information, visit www.astuteforce.com.

