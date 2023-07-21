TechTorch Disrupts IT Services Market with AI and Playbooks

WOODSIDE, Calif., July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TechTorch.io, the industry-leading platform provider for accelerating Professional Services, is proud to announce the integration of cutting-edge AI technology as a part of its service offerings. This significant advancement empowers tech vendors, consultants, and IT organizations to deliver services faster, more efficiently, and with enhanced reliability. By combining AI with its already battle-tested playbooks and tool configurations, TechTorch.io is poised to revolutionize the IT Services market, disrupting the traditional "Time and materials" business model that has been prevalent for decades.

TechTorch Manages all your Sales and Delivery engagements in one place
TechTorch's platform currently boasts battle-tested playbooks, tool configurations, and customer collaboration spaces, enabling consultants and tech vendors to effectively sell and deliver their services. The platform has already proven to drive impressive time and cost savings of around 2x for its users. However, with the strategic introduction of AI, TechTorch.io aims to exponentially enhance these metrics, delivering even greater value to its clients.

Jordi Moncada, CEO of TechTorch.io, expressed his enthusiasm for the integration of AI: "With AI, solution playbooks and professional services can be created and delivered in a fraction of the time. The ability to configure and test tools quickly and consistently is a game-changer. We are witnessing a substantial increase in productivity that was previously unattainable using traditional people-based approaches."

By harnessing the power of AI, TechTorch enables its users to access a wide array of benefits:

  1. Accelerated Solution Development: AI streamlines the creation and delivery of solution playbooks and professional services, allowing for quicker deployment and implementation.
  2. Consistency and Reliability: AI ensures consistent and reliable results across projects, reducing the potential for errors and improving overall service quality.
  3. Cost and Time Savings: The incorporation of AI significantly reduces time and resource expenditure, leading to substantial cost savings and improved project efficiency.
  4. Enhanced Customer Experience: By leveraging AI capabilities, TechTorch.io fosters greater collaboration and engagement between clients and service providers, resulting in an enhanced customer experience.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, TechTorch.io is a leading platform provider for accelerating Professional Services. Its comprehensive platform offers battle-tested playbooks, tool configurations, and customer collaboration spaces, enabling tech vendors, consultants, and IT organizations to streamline their operations and deliver superior services. With the recent incorporation of AI, TechTorch.io is redefining the possibilities within the IT Services market.

For more information about TechTorch.io and its innovative services, please visit https://www.techtorch.io

