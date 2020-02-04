TechTrend's DevSecOps Solution Achieves FedRAMP Ready

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal GovCloud (FGC) DevSecOps platform, from TechTrend, Inc., achieved FedRAMP Ready at the moderate impact level. FGC DevSecOps is a cloud-based offering that can enable U.S. federal government agencies to work smarter in achieving the solutions they need to serve their customers. FGC DevSecOps empowers businesses and developers with a capability to build high quality, secure applications faster while realizing cost savings across their IT enterprise. FGC DevSecOps enables organizational transformation with a cloud agnostic approach—working in concert with Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), on-premises, and other sophisticated cloud environments to provide a Continuous Integrated / Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) platform. FGC DevSecOps is a turnkey platform integrated with a toolchain to empower agencies to focus on supporting customers for mission success by developing more targeted applications rapidly.

FedRAMP Ready : FGC DevSecOps' core security capabilities and operational processes are in place

: FGC DevSecOps' core security capabilities and operational processes are in place Integrated Toolchain: Integrated tools, with a flexible and scalable architecture to accommodate customer specific toolchains and processes

Integrated tools, with a flexible and scalable architecture to accommodate customer specific toolchains and processes Landing Zone Agnostic: Source code can be deployed to on-premises and to popular cloud service providers: Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), others

Source code can be deployed to on-premises and to popular cloud service providers: Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), others Rapid Provisioning: Within days, organizations can provision their own DevSecOps PaaS instance without the need for you to configure and install your own tools

Within days, organizations can provision their own DevSecOps PaaS instance without the need for you to configure and install your own tools Toolset: code management, Kanban board, CI/CD, testing, deployment, monitoring

"TechTrend is excited and proud to serve the federal community with the FGC DevSecOps Platform as a Service (PaaS). Building from our cloud adoption engagements with federal customers, we identified an industry need and invested to build the best DevSecOps solution possible. FGC DevSecOps simplifies and shortens your application development cycle: creating efficiencies that save time and resources. Our solution eliminates the legacy approach —purchasing tools, installing and configuring, cloud hosting, hiring separate implementation resources, integration across the toolchain, life-cycle maintenance, and helpdesk.

Our turnkey solution expedites DevSecOps implementation — shifting security left of the SDLC, increasing agility and enabling cloud adoption without sacrificing change management driven release processes. Our solution leverages proven capabilities and is hosted on highly availably secure Azure government cloud." – Mo Amir, President

Contact TechTrend today to learn how FGC DevSecOps PaaS can empower your application development teams to rapidly achieve mission success.

