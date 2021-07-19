Techy Located In Clermont, FL Announces They Are Offering New Services To Its Customers In Central, FL

CLERMONT, Fla., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Techy by DrPhone Fix, a provider of cell phone repair and computer repair services, announced today that they will be offering smart home and home theater installations to their customers in Lake County, FL.

"Our customers have been asking for us to offer Smart Home, and Home Theater installations, so we have been busy adding new products to our portfolio," says Charles (Chuck) Davison the owner of the Clermont location. "We are now ready to start offering these services to our clients." "We are excited to be able to offer our customers in Clermont, FL and surrounding areas the option to get home theater and smart home equipment installed and serviced." said Deborah Palla-Davidson, co-owner of the Techy Franchise. "Techy is committed to customer satisfaction and we believe that our customers will be very pleased with the services we are offering in Central, FL."

Techy by DrPhone Fix is a family-owned business that was established in 2012 with Headquarters located in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Techy by DrPhone Fix is the one-stop-shop for all device owners of Cell Phones, Tablets, Computers, and Smart Home Technology. They offer a full range of repair services, in-store, at home, or your business. They also stock a full range of accessories and replacement parts for all device makes and models.

Techy's new Home Theater installations in Clermont, FL will help homeowners create their dream home theater set-up. Homeowners will be able to enjoy a convenient, state-of-the-art home theater that comes with the latest technology.

Press Contact:

Sitehues Media

https://www.sitehues.com

[email protected]

+1-352-277-4893

Company Contact:

Charles Davidson or Deborah Pall-Davidson

Phone: +1-603-505-0050/+1-407-421-2658

Email: [email protected]

https://techycompany.com/clermont-fl

SOURCE Site Hues Media

Related Links

https://sitehues.com

