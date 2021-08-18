Teclast's bestselling M40 tablet receives Pro upgrade

M40 Pro's features are shown as below.

Android 11

Privacy Control UNISOC T618

Octa Core 10.1 Full HD IPS

1920 X 1200 6GB RAM 128GB Storage Full Metal Body

Smart Sensors Momentum System

4 Stereo Speakers 7000mAh

Type-C Charging 8MP /5MP Cameras

4G Dual SIM

The Power of Android 11

M40 Pro features Android 11, giving you even more control over your privacy and data. You are in control of what permissions you want to share with apps and prevent information leakage. Android 11 makes M40 Pro a powerhouse.

T168 Octa-Core CPU

M40 Pro is powered by UNISOC T618 Octa-Core CPU. With 2xA75 high power cores and 6xA55 AI performance optimized low power cores, T618 can crush through mobile games while being power efficient.

Momentum II Sound System

M40 Pro adopts the new Teclast Momentum II Sound with a stereo speaker design to ensure an immersive sound experience as well as in-game positional accuracy.

Metal Body Design

M40 Pro has a light and thin metal body, combined with a 2.5D touch panel and curved edges to bring you a smooth touch experience.

Power Through Your Day

The large capacity 7000mAh battery can effortlessly support you to enjoy reading, watching videos and browsing the web all day.

Teclast is currently holding a launch promotion for M40 Pro on Lazada this week. You can get it with store coupon at around $173 with a free Bluetooth keyboard gift, while stock lasts. It is also available on AliExpress and will be available on Amazon by next month.

About Teclast

Since 1999, Teclast has been delivering products to make your life more intelligent. Become one of our 100 million users.

