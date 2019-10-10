TECLens Announces Completion of Enrollment of a Pilot Clinical Study for the Treatment of Keratoconus

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TECLens, a medical device manufacturer, today announced the completion of enrollment of its pilot clinical study for the treatment of Keratoconus using the TECLens' CXLens® 'on-eye' cross-linking system for corneal remodeling. Clinical trial results are anticipated in early 2020.

TECLens' proven CXLens® will provide patients with a comfortable, non-invasive alternative to the treatment of ectatic disorders. Unlike any other cross-linking system, CXLens® does not require an eyelid speculum. The patient can relax during the therapy, with his or her eyes open or closed. The CXLens® tracks precisely with the patient's eye and head movement, so there are no targeting errors and no need for a technician to monitor the beam position during treatment.

Dr. Juan Batlle, the Principle Investigator on the study commented, "The CXLens device is easy to use and is well tolerated by my patients. For the first time I have been able to perform corneal collagen cross-linking with minimal to no discomfort following the procedure, and yet have been able to see significant improvement in both visual and refractive outcomes while stabilizing patients' corneal ectasia."

"We are very happy with how the system performed in Dr. Batlle's hands. The TECLens platform should significantly increase clinical efficiency and procedure margin for physicians practicing corneal cross-linking, while providing a much more patient friendly procedure for patients," said TECLens CEO, David Acker.

About TECLens

Based in Stamford, CT, TECLens is a clinical-stage medical device company developing an innovative, non-invasive cornea cross-linking procedure to treat keratoconus, low order myopia and eventually presbyopia. TECLens' proprietary 'on-eye' CXL technology consists of a single-use disposable contact lens (CXLens®) and a small control system. The system can treat both eyes simultaneously for keratoconus, and provides integrated real-time ultrasound feedback and patterned ultraviolet light delivery for refractive indications. TECLens believes on-eye cross-linking will become a safe, simple, and permanent alternative to LASIK, contact lenses, and eyeglasses for millions of people with vision errors.

