TecMD Provides Mobile Diagnostics, Programming and Calibration Services to Auto Collision and Repair Centers

Tweddle Group Chief Executive Officer Pat Aubry said TecMD answers an important need for Southeastern Michigan. "On-site/on-demand service makes a lot of sense," said Aubry. "Especially with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), it's very dangerous for a collision center to neglect that part of a repair. Many shops have to send vehicles out for that kind of work. It's inconvenient and it's expensive."

"The average vehicle has many ADAS systems. If anything gets misaligned, you could have a significant safety issue."

Tweddle Group Director Mike Flaherty said TecMD primarily focuses on vehicle diagnostics for electrical systems, software programming for electronic control units (ECUs), and ECU calibrations for ADAS. "The average vehicle has many ADAS systems relying on different sensors and components," Flaherty said. "Each is finely calibrated and sensitive to collision and post-collision repair. OEMs have even published position statements recommending post-collision inspection and calibration of ADAS systems irrespective of collision severity. If anything gets misaligned even slightly, you could have a significant safety issue. We make sure these systems get restored to OEM factory settings."

Flaherty said TecMD specialists are trained, certified and equipped with OEM-approved tools and procedures. "We're able to provide dealership-quality service with greater convenience," Flaherty said. "Our curated OEM domain knowledge simplifies the repair process and reduces cycle time for collision centers. You call us, we show up with the requisite tools and knowledge to restore the vehicle to OEM standards for safety and operation."

Pat Aubry said Tweddle Group is well-positioned to bring this service to Michigan. "We've provided expert support to major OEMs for almost 70 years," he said. "We author OEM technical service documentation and repair procedures. We perform vehicle analysis. We develop cutting-edge diagnostic and repair platforms." Aubry characterized TecMD as "a testbed for a broader vision of the company."

