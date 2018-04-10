Tecnam and International Aero Academy Announce Aircraft Fleet Acquisition

The IAA Tecnam P2008, will be equipped with state-of-the-art Garmin G3X touch screen displays. GTN-650 GPS/Comm/Nav and a GTX45R that provides ADS-B in and out, traffic and weather. To enhance primary training, the Garmin displays can be quickly reconfigured to display the classic six-pack instrument view. Building on the base of European FTO's utilizing the P2008, IAA will be the first FAA part 141 flight academy to acquire a fleet of P2008's.

IAA is a Lakeland, FL-based FAA-certificated ab initio and accelerated flight academy with authority to issue foreign student visas for training. With its focus on training the next generation of domestic and foreign professional pilots, IAA has a modern 12,000 square foot maintenance facility with dedicated maintenance professionals, and over 12,000 square feet of office, onsite dormitory housing for students and training space.

"We are thrilled to have been selected by IAA for their next generation of training aircraft. The P2008 will deliver unprecedented economics to flight schools with its proven low-fuel consumption Rotax engine, next generation avionics suite, durable strategic combination of carbon fiber and metal, and U.S.-based AOG support," said Shannon Yeager, Tecnam Director of Sales. "We look forward to supporting the IAA team and the entry into service of the P2008 with anticipated aircraft utilization exceeding 1,000 hours per year."

"The analysis for our fleet renewal was no different from the analysis we have done as airline executives for Boeing and Airbus acquisitions - capital cost, maintenance cost projections, performance, fuel burn, manufacturer support, environmental compatibility, safety, reliability and customer acceptance. The Tecnam product line far exceeded the competition in this analysis and we are proud to be the U.S. 141 fleet launch customer for the P2008," said Steven Markhoff, IAA President & CEO. "Our commitment to Tecnam is reflected in the arrangement that allows for additional models of Tecnam aircraft. IAA will soon become a Tecnam service center and a showcase for excellence."

"We are proud of this new contract signed with IAA, because they will be the first FAA part 141 FTO to utilize the P2008 and we know that many other U.S. schools will follow. This fleet will be proof of a best practice model both from the student and school perspective: students will benefit from the new generation aircraft and avionics, and the school will benefit from the very low acquisition and operating costs," said Paolo Pascale, Tecnam CEO.

"The Tecnam P2008 represents enhanced evolution in primary flight training for both students and flight academies: (i) next generation avionics, (ii) reduced maintenance costs (iii) state of the art materials integration (iv) remarkably low fuel consumption that effectively operates as a long-term hedge against potential increases in fuel cost," said Gerald Gitner, IAA's Non-Executive Chairman.

About TECNAM; "Quality Aircraft since 1948"

TECNAM's roots go all the way back to the Italian brothers Luigi and Giovanni Pascale who began to develop and produce innovative aircraft soon after the end of WWII. Since those early beginnings, the family has continued to create original models, first gaining worldwide recognition under the name Partenavia, which translates as "Naples Aviation."

Costruzioni Aeronautiche TECNAM was established in March 1986 and now operates in three production facilities. The Casoria facility is located adjacent to Naples' Capodichino Airport while the main factory is next to the "Oreste Salomone" Airport in Capua. Recently a new facility was established in Sebring, Florida, USA to serve and support the needs of Tecnam's North American-based owners and operators.

About IAA

IAA based in Lakeland, FL is a FAA 141 certified flight academy with authority to grant foreign student visas. IAA is a leader in ab initio and accelerated flight training with a successful history of total immersion two-week private pilots' courses, three-week instrument rating courses, three-week Certified Flight Instructor courses and a six-month private pilot through commercial multiengine rating course. IAA's facilities include over 12,000 sq. ft. of dedicated hangar space with a dedicated team of maintenance professionals and on-site housing.

For more information about IAA, contact:

Steven Markhoff

863-213-5267 or info@iaeroltd.com

www.InternationalAeroAcademy.com

For more information about this News Release (photos, links, etc.) and News about Tecnam and its products please visit media.tecnam-crm.com

Tecnam Media contact:

Stefano Mavilio s.mavilio@tecnam.com +39 329 377 24 55

For more information on the extensive range of Tecnam aircraft, please visit www.tecnam.com or contact Shannon Yeager, Tecnam US Director of Sales +1 863-655-2400 sales.usa@tecnam.com and Walter Da Costa, Tecnam Global Sales and Marketing, +34 616 481143, w.dacosta@tecnamspain.es.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tecnam-and-international-aero-academy-announce-aircraft-fleet-acquisition-300626758.html

SOURCE International Aero Academy, Ltd.