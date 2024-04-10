TECNO CAMON 30 Series Tech Art Leather Edition Wins Platinum at MUSE Design Awards

HONG KONG, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TECNO has been announced as the Platinum winner of the prestigious MUSE Design Award in the Product Design recently in the telecommunications category for its innovative TECNO CAMON 30 Series Tech Art Leather Edition.

Featuring a pioneering industry-first, tech-art suede back design, this special edition stood out over 8,500 entries from around the world with its innovative use of materials and luxurious texture. Additionally, the CAMON 30 Series will gradually become available across many of TECNO's 70+ global markets from early April.

Image

The MUSE Creative and Design Awards, organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), is a global competition that recognizes the outstanding achievements of design professionals. The jury, composed of industry professionals, upholds impartiality and applies industry-relevant assessment criteria to honor companies and individuals who demonstrate excellence and industry leadership.

"Creativity knows no bounds. It's the cornerstone of every great design. At IAA, we're committed to honoring and promoting the brilliance and originality that propel the creative process forward," explained Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. He continued, "with every stroke of genius, we're reminded of the boundless potential of human imagination."

The TECNO CAMON 30 Series Tech Art Leather Edition draws inspiration from the Alpine winds, featuring a back panel made of innovative tech-art leather with a unique texture that mirrors the natural beauty of wind-swept gloss. Each smartphone is exceptional, crafted through a specialized manufacturing process. The device's surface treatment delivers durability, a pleasant soft touch, and versatility, while its design pays homage to the classic camera, rekindling the love of photography among its users.

Equipped with four 50MP ultra-clear cameras on both the front and back, the phone boasts an industry-first dual-chip imaging system and a groundbreaking unbiased multi-skin tone imaging technology. These features ensure an unrivaled imaging experience that captures the rich diversity of human beauty with clarity, color accuracy, and smoothness like never before.

"We are thrilled to have our efforts recognized by such a reputable award," said Laury Bai, CMO of TECNO. "The TECNO CAMON 30 Series Tech Art Leather Edition is a symbol of our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in smartphone design and functionality. This award is a tribute to the passion and creativity of our team."

The CAMON 30 Series' iconic design aims to make every user feel like a fashion-forward professional photographer with the soul of a classic camera design modernized in a sleek smartphone, blending classic flair with contemporary aesthetic taste for stylish consumers. Built on TECNO's design philosophy for the CAMON range, it's a true testament to TECNO's dedication to integrating the splendor of the natural world with the latest in technological advancement and design craftsmanship.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2383601/Image.jpg