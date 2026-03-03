TECNO CAMON 50 Ultra 5G Achieves Highest Camera Score Under $600, Named a Top Multi-Skin Tone Rendering Phone by DXOMARK Insights

BARCELONA, Spain, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC Barcelona 2026, TECNO and DXOMARK jointly unveiled the latest findings from the DXOMARK Riyadh Insights study. The initiative, designed to understand user preferences and pain points in portrait photography, confirming CAMON 50 Ultra 5G as a breakthrough device in portrait photography and multi-skin tone rendering. Underscoring its exceptional imaging capabilities, the CAMON 50 Ultra 5G achieved an impressive DXOMARK overall camera score of 146—the highest for smartphones under $600—along with a stellar portrait score of 142, ranking among the top in its price segment.

TECNO CAMON 50 Ultra 5G (left) vs. competitor (right): Precise color accuracy and balanced exposure in daylight, matching flagship-level performance. TECNO CAMON 50 Ultra 5G (left) vs. competitor (right): Universal Tone technology delivers more accurate, radiant skin tones in indoor lighting.

Powered by TECNO's proprietary Universal Tone technology—an advanced imaging architecture trained on extensive global skin tone datasets and AI algorithms—TECNO CAMON 50 Ultra 5G was recognized as a "Compelling Choice for Multi-Skin Tone Rendering Phone Under $600 based on DXOMARK Insights. The device further solidified its position as a strong contender for multi-skin tone rendering in its price segment, based on DXOMARK Insights. This marks another milestone in TECNO's ongoing mission to end skin tone bias in imaging technology.

"With CAMON 50 Ultra 5G, TECNO places a strong emphasis on natural and inclusive skin tone rendering in portrait photography, powered by its proprietary Universal Tone technology," commented Frédéric Guichard, CEO of DXOMARK, "The DXOMARK Insights study conducted in the critical and diverse market of Saudi Arabia, involving real end users representing a broad spectrum of globally common skin tones, confirms that its bright and engaging image style, with a well-balanced white balance, closely matches how users naturally see and experience the scene. This is further enabled by the CAMON 50 Ultra 5G's HDR photo capabilities, delivering a wide dynamic range that remains rare in this price segment. Combined, these strengths make the CAMON 50 Ultra stand out as a compelling choice for accurate and inclusive skin tone rendering under $600."

New DXOMARK Research Reveals Portrait Leadership

The 2026 Riyadh Insights study by DXOMARK, fielded in Saudi Arabia, engaged total of 75 local consumers, coupled with a diverse panel of skin tone models representing a spectrum from light to deep complexions. This research evaluated four smartphones through the analysis of more than 40,000 photo comparisons.

CAMON 50 Ultra 5G ranked among the most preferred devices across all tested scenes – indoor, outdoor, low-light and night. When placed alongside ultra-premium smartphones priced well above its segment, it was favored for more radiant and pleasing skin tones, an advantage driven by higher facial brightness, precise color rendering and exceptionally well-balanced white balance. Universal Tone technology not only meets flagship standards; it is often preferred for its brighter, more flattering portraits.

Against a device renowned for its clinical color fidelity—long considered an industry benchmark for accuracy— CAMON 50 Ultra 5G delivered equivalent levels of accuracy, yet with rendering that users described as more vivid and true-to-life, striking a balance that devices focused solely on clinical precision often miss.

Indoor photography emerged as CAMON 50 Ultra 5G's clear stronghold. While competitors struggle with warm, uneven or mixed artificial lighting, the CAMON stood out decisively: It got the highest satisfaction index level among others, and 63% of consumers preferred it over all other tested smartphones in indoor scenes. Users consistently praised its ability to preserve luminous, faithful skin tones under complex lighting – a direct result of Universal Tone's capacity to separate subject from lighting noise and keep skin tones the focal point of every frame.

Across all key metrics, including multi-skin tone accuracy, user preference, facial brightness and white balance control, the CAMON 50 Ultra 5G ranked highest in its price category. DXOMARK Insights data confirms its imaging performance extends well beyond its price segment, delivering flagship-grade quality at a fraction of the cost and making premium portrait photography accessible to a far wider audience, redefining what users can expect from a sub-$600 smartphone.

TECNO Universal Tone: A Continuing Commitment to Inclusive Imaging

Since launching Universal Tone technology in 2023, TECNO has championed the belief that every skin tone deserves accurate, beautifully representation. What began as a commitment to end skin tone bias in mobile imaging has evolved into the industry's most advanced full-spectrum skin tone rendering system, powered by a proprietary 372 skin tone database developed with color science experts from leading global universities.

True to its "Glocalization" strategy, TECNO partners with academic institutions worldwide to tailor imaging algorithms to regional diversity. From Saudi Arabia to Southeast Asia, these collaborations capture local skin tone spectra, lighting conditions, and cultural perceptions of authenticity, turning subjective ideals of "real" into measurable, industry-applicable standards.

With Universal Tone at its core, CAMON 50 Ultra 5G brings this vision to life: capturing people of all ethnicities and complexions not just correctly, but with radiance and respect. For consumers, this means clearer, more authentic images in which their own skin tones and individuality are accurately reflected, transforming everyday photography into a more confident and joyful experience.

