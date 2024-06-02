TECNO exhibits its diverse smartphone and AIoT ecosystem with futuristic AR and AI products at COMPUTEX Taipei 2024, with the concept "Smart of Creation"

TAIPEI, June 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative technology brand TECNO, has announced its debut at Computex Taipei 2024. At the event, TECNO will showcase its complete lineup of smartphone products and AIoT products under the theme "Smart of Creation." This marks a significant milestone for TECNO as it expands its brand presence in Asia. Among the highlights are the MEGABOOK Series laptops, innovative Mini PCs, the world's smallest AR PC, Pocket Go, and the seamless smart connections between TECNO smartphone and MEGABOOK laptops through OneLeap. These offerings exemplify TECNO's ecosystem strategy and commitment to delivering cutting-edge new experiences across its full product ecosystem. TECNO's booth will be at the Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 2, Booth Q0223a.

"TECNO is thrilled to bring our comprehensive product ecosystem to the most influential exhibition in Asia for the first time. We hope to use this platform to allow our ecosystem partners and users to better understand TECNO as an innovative brand bringing a wealth of choices to emerging markets.", said Jack Guo, General Manager of TECNO.

At Computex 2024 in Taipei, TECNO will showcase cutting-edge technology under the event's six major themes: AI Computing, advanced connectivity, future mobility, immersive reality, sustainability and innovations. Among the highlights will be the showcase of the TECNO AIPC MEGABOOK T16 PRO Ultra, the world's smallest yet powerful water-cooled mini gaming PC, the revolutionary AR PC handheld, Pocket Go. Additionally, TECNO will introduce TECNO OneLeap seamless collaboration of MEGABOOK in conjunction with TECNO like CAMON 30 Series smartphones, offering users a glimpse into the exciting seamless collaborate like file transfer, management, multi-screen collaboration that represent efficiency work and smart lifestyle. Moreover, TECNO will introduce the Pocket AR glasses with TECNO smartphones connection to achieve wider vision and immersive experience, which bring people a new innovative lifestyle.

TECNO is an innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 countries and regions across five continents. Since its launch, TECNO has been committed to revolutionizing the digital experience in global emerging markets, relentlessly pushing for the perfect integration of contemporary, aesthetic design with the latest technologies, offering a wide range of smartphones, smart wearables, laptops and tablets, HiOS operating systems and smart home products. Guided by its brand essence of "Stop At Nothing", TECNO is committed to unlocking the best and newest technologies for forward-looking individuals, inspiring them to never stop pursuing their best selves and their best futures. For more information, please visit TECNO's official site: www.tecno-mobile.com

