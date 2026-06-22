TECNO Introduces CAMON Slim: Ultra-Slim Art Piece in Hand with Diverse Mood Light and Practical AI

The TECNO CAMON Slim is an expression of aesthetics and individuality. Its 6.39mm unibody curved design creates seamless lines, offering a pleasing visual experience and a comfortable tactile sensation. The device adopts a symmetrical design, with the contours of the runway-shaped camera module perfectly echoing the rounded corner curvature of the entire device.

The TECNO CAMON Slim also introduces an upgraded mood lighting system with 354 mini LED lights and 55 lighting scenes on the back. From incoming calls and messages to the start of a game or charging status, each event triggers an exclusive light pattern. Users can also customize animations, such as a blinking eye or a smiling face.

The device is offered in multiple styles, each utilizing manufacturing innovations to provide a premium feel and a unique aesthetic narrative.

"New Mondrian" pays tribute to the iconic Mondrian pattern using a sophisticated photochromic process. When exposed to ultraviolet light, original yellow, green, and cyan blocks gradually emerge from a white base, forming the classic Mondrian grid pattern where light and shadow shift dynamically.

"Prism Black" and "Jungle Green" feature a 3D crystal diamond pattern that uses reflective optics to create a naked-eye 3D effect. As the user moves the phone, the visual effects shift accordingly, giving the appearance of shimmering diamonds.

"Van Gogh Blue" revisits the masterpiece "The Starry Night" on the phone's back panel. Through specialized techniques, the swirling nebula appears to rotate with changes in light and shadow. Meanwhile, "Burgundy Red" combines glass fiber with a matte texture to achieve a sophisticated balance between red and brown tones and a soothing tactile feel.

50MP Sony Camera with AI Stabilization: Capturing Everyday Moments Effortlessly

The TECNO CAMON Slim features a 50MP Sony LYTIA™ 600 main camera with a large 1/2-inch sensor. This sensor provides superior light-gathering capabilities, ensuring images remain clear and detailed even in low-light or complex environments. At night, TECNO's night scene imaging algorithm works with the hardware to deliver cleaner images, clearer subjects, and effective highlight management while restoring rich color detail.

Leveraging TECNO's leading AI imaging technologies, the TECNO CAMON Slim intelligently detects motion, estimates optimal shooting angles, and strategically controls the shutter. Users can capture stable, high-quality videos and images without worrying about blur caused by hand tremors or subject movement.

The device also features a 32MP front camera with a 92.4-degree wide-angle lens, improving selfie clarity and accommodating more people in group shots.

Imaging on CAMON Slim is powered by TECNO Universal Tone, the most advanced AI-powered full-spectrum skin tone imaging technology that integrates TECNO's industry benchmark multi-skin tone color card and the industry's largest and most accurate skin tone database.

Practical AI: Tools for Work, Wellness, and Daily Life

In addition to popular tools like AI LightMaster 2.0 and One-Tap FlashMemo, CAMON Slim users have access to new functions for image creation, productivity, sports, and health.

AI Snap Poster, an industry-first tool, helps small merchants create professional product posters instantly. Users can photograph an item, and the AI will automatically remove the background and place the product into a selected theme, such as a home interior or beach setting. AI Pet Together generates a single composite portrait from separate photos of a user and their pets. Additionally, the AI Image-to-Video Generator includes new football-themed templates, and the AI Art Gallery adds styles inspired by Tinga Tinga, Frida Kahlo, and Babylonian art. These functions are easily available on the zero screen.

For education and professional use, AI Recording Notes in the recorder app transcribes recorded lectures into structured notes and syncs whiteboard photos to the corresponding moments in the audio. AI Class Schedule can be activated in the zero screen, allows users to import course schedules from paper via screenshot, color-code courses, and display them in a dedicated widget. AI Writing can be activated wherever you type. Enhanced for easier access and greater versatility, it allows users to generate text—from social media posts to formal reports—that accurately reflects their intended meaning.

For lifestyle needs, AI Healthy Eating analyzes food photos to estimate calories and nutrients, providing personalized meal recommendations. AI Football offers live match predictions, goal alerts, and a virtual photo feature with professional players. These functions are also on the zero screen.

Capable and Durable: 144Hz AMOLED Screen and IP 69/68 Water and Dust Resistance

The TECNO CAMON Slim is as durable and capable as it is stylish. It is the slimmest smartphone with a 6,000mAh battery (Battery capacity varies by markets). With a 5-year battery life, it maintains at least 80% battery health after 2,000 charges.

The device also features a 1.5K 144Hz ultra-bright AMOLED screen that ensures vivid colors, an immersive audio-visual experience, and eye comfort even during extended use. Rated IP69 and IP68 for water and dust resistance, the phone allows for underwater photography and worry-free use in rain or wind.

Availability

The TECNO CAMON Slim is rolling out across various markets with pricing and availability to be announced locally. Eligible consumers in select markets can also receive a 3-month trial of Google AI Plus (2 TB) at no extra charge with their purchase*.

* For more information on eligibility of the Google AI Plus trial, please check the terms and conditions.

About TECNO

As a global innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 markets, TECNO has been committed to revolutionizing the digital experience in global emerging markets, relentlessly pushing for the perfect integration of contemporary, aesthetic design with the latest technologies and AI. TECNO offers a wide range of smartphones, smart wearables, laptops and tablets, smart gaming, HiOS operating systems and smart home products. Guided by its brand essence of "Stop At Nothing", TECNO is committed to unlocking the newest technologies and AI-powered new experiences for forward-looking individuals, inspiring them to never stop pursuing their best selves and their best futures. For more information, please visit TECNO's official site: www.tecno-mobile.com.

SOURCE TECNO