TECNO Unveils SPARK 50 Pro: The Segment's Durable Powerhouse

Long-Lasting Power and Performance for Streaming and Multitasking

Built for the way users stream, scroll, game, chat, and multitask throughout the day, TECNO SPARK 50 Pro delivers dependable performance with battery durability designed for the long run. Both battery versions — 5600mAh dual-cell and 6000mAh single-cell — support more than 1,900 charge cycles, retaining over 80% capacity after six years, as certified by TECNO Lab, for long-lasting reliability and fewer battery replacements.

TECNO SPARK 50 Pro also supports 60W Super Charge, powering the device to 63% in just 30 minutes and charging fully in 55 minutes. Three adaptive charging modes – Hyper, Smart, and Low-Temperature – give users control over speed versus heat, while bypass charging routes power directly to the motherboard during heavy use, reducing battery strain and keeping the device cooler when gaming or streaming while plugged in.

Powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 Ultimate processor with AnTuTu score around 550,000, TECNO SPARK 50 Pro is designed to support smooth everyday performance across entertainment, productivity, and social use. It also features Memory Fusion 4.0 technology, delivers up to 24GB RAM. Its large 6.78-inch display with up to 120Hz refresh rate brings fluid visuals to supported scenarios, while dual stereo speakers with DTS Sound deliver a richer audio experience for video, music, and gaming. Together, these features make SPARK 50 Pro a reliable entertainment companion built for daily streaming, multitasking, and playback.

Capture Life in Motion: 50MP Sony Camera Meets Ultra-Fast FlashSnap

TECNO SPARK 50 Pro elevates everyday photography with the Sony LYTIA 600 main camera which was developed by Sony Semiconductor Solutions with Sony optical technology, features a 50MP resolution and a large 1/1.953-inch sensor. It delivers superior light-gathering capability compared to smaller sensors in its class, enabling clearer shots in low-light conditions.

Capture fast-moving moments with TECNO's FlashSnap technology. With shutter speeds of up to 1/10,000s, users can freeze motion with precision, whether capturing pets in action, moving vehicles, sports, or quick-fire moments with friends.

Beyond still images, TECNO SPARK 50 Pro brings memories to life with Live Photo, saving the atmosphere of a shot in motion with every shutter press. AI-powered imaging tools, including AI Eraser 2.0 and AI Extender, help users remove distractions, reframe compositions, and refine images directly on device. TECNO's Universal Tone technology further supports more inclusive portrait photography, helping users capture natural-looking skin tones across environments.

Slim Yet Durable: Premium Design with Solid Protection

TECNO SPARK 50 Pro combines a slim 7.8mm profile with premium durability, backed by the Swiss SGS Five-Star Premium Drop Resistance. Adding to its resilience, the device features IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance, ensuring reliable protection against dust, spills, rain, and high-pressure water jets.

TECNO SPARK 50 Pro extends its all-round experience with features built around how users actually move through their day. FreeLink 2.0 enables off-grid communication in supported scenarios, while 4.5G and 4G carrier aggregation strengthens network performance for streaming, browsing, and social use. AI Noise Cancellation supports clearer calls in busy or noisy environments, and TECNO's Ella AI Agent and AI Health Assistant bring intelligent everyday assistance for health monitoring and daily productivity.

The device is available in five stylish colors: Ink Black, Titanium Grey, Midnight Blue, Dynamic Orange, and Cloud White. Blending ultra-slim aesthetics with modern style, TECNO SPARK 50 Pro is designed to feel as polished as it is practical — a device that looks premium, performs smoothly, and stays reliable over time.

About TECNO

As a global innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 markets, TECNO has been committed to revolutionizing the digital experience in global emerging markets, relentlessly pushing for the perfect integration of contemporary, aesthetic design with the latest technologies and AI. TECNO offers a wide range of smartphones, smart wearables, laptops and tablets, smart gaming, HiOS operating systems and smart home products. Guided by its brand essence of "Stop At Nothing", TECNO is committed to unlocking the newest technologies and AI-powered new experiences for forward-looking individuals, inspiring them to never stop pursuing their best selves and their best futures. For more information, please visit TECNO's official site: www.tecno-mobile.com.

SOURCE TECNO