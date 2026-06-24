TECNO Showcases Expanded EllaClaw Capabilities, Advancing Practical Agentic AI that Gets Things Done

From cross-app automation to system-level device optimization, TECNO EllaClaw explores how AI agents can deliver more practical, user-controlled and intuitive mobile experiences.

HONG KONG, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TECNO, the AI-driven innovative technology brand, today showcased the next stage of evolution for TECNO EllaClaw, its exploratory Beta-stage mobile AI agent designed to bring practical agentic AI into everyday mobile experiences.

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As the mobile AI landscape shifts from reactive conversation to proactive agentic AI, TECNO EllaClaw reflects TECNO's Practical AI vision to make advanced AI more useful, accessible and relevant for users in emerging markets. This latest evolution moves beyond system-level autonomy to introduce cross-app intelligence and foundational device management—optimizing mobile data, battery life, and storage—enabling the agent to handle a broader, more complex range of tasks on users' behalf. Operating as an advanced cloud-based agent, EllaClaw works efficiently in the background, simplifying complex workflows while strict permission safeguards keep users in full control.

"With TECNO EllaClaw, we are exploring how agentic AI can become genuinely practical in real mobile life," said Jack Guo, General Manager of TECNO. "Our goal is to create AI that helps simplify everyday tasks, reduce friction and make advanced experiences more accessible, while ensuring transparency and user control remain central to the experience."

One-Tap Phone Caretaker: System-Level Smarts for an Optimized Device

Powered by more than 40 Smart Skills, TECNO EllaClaw introduces deep system-level integration to act as a dedicated device caretaker. With simple prompts, EllaClaw can leverage features like Smart CleanUp Boost to resolve system lag by freeing up RAM and CPU resources, deploy Smart Power Drain Check to identify power-hungry apps to extend battery life, and provide Instant Cool-down Relief during high-demand tasks by optimizing background activity.

Furthermore, for users in emerging markets, Smart Data Guardian adds further everyday value by monitoring mobile data consumption against personal usage habits, helping reduce data anxiety.

To balance this deep intelligence with absolute user control, EllaClaw follows a confirmation-first approach for major system adjustments, keeping users in the loop before key actions are completed.

Proactive AI That Makes Every Day Easier

Further realizing its potential as an intuitive digital companion, EllaClaw combines system-level intelligence with persistent memory, safely learning user habits and preferences over time. This allows the agent to support recurring everyday needs, from thoughtful morning briefings that integrate calendars, itineraries, weather and curated news, to acting as a Trip Prep Assistant that arranges rides, sets departure alarms, and organizes schedules into clearer, more actionable insights.

EllaClaw can also help users stay connected with loved ones, monitor real-time weather changes and deliver reminders to reach out to family members or partners, adding a more human dimension to practical mobile AI.

Cross-App Intelligence That Bridges Digital Divides

A key breakthrough of the upgraded EllaClaw lies in its ability to securely bridge different software ecosystems. With opt-in access, EllaClaw can interact with third-party app categories including shopping, transportation, food delivery, and smart home. Unlike a black-box AI, it uses non-intrusive GUI comprehension to navigate apps in a visible, human-like way, so users can follow each step and remain in control.

With this secure foundation, EllaClaw can support One-Sentence Ride Hailing through natural conversation, and Device Status Monitor for connected smart home routines, and Shopping Buddy that intuitively finds the best product options within e-commerce apps like Lazada.

While currently an exploratory concept undergoing internal testing and closed beta development, TECNO EllaClaw demonstrates TECNO's commitment to democratizing advanced seamless mobile experiences for a broader global audience. More details on its capabilities and future availability will be shared as development progresses.

About TECNO

As a global innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 markets, TECNO has been committed to revolutionizing the digital experience in global emerging markets, relentlessly pushing for the perfect integration of contemporary, aesthetic design with the latest technologies and AI. TECNO offers a wide range of smartphones, smart wearables, laptops and tablets, smart gaming, HiOS operating systems and smart home products. Guided by its brand essence of "Stop At Nothing", TECNO is committed to unlocking the newest technologies and AI-powered new experiences for forward-looking individuals, inspiring them to never stop pursuing their best selves and their best futures. For more information, please visit TECNO's official site: www.tecno-mobile.com.

SOURCE TECNO