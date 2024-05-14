TECNO Launches Shot On CAMON Contest Empowering Consumers to Find Their Creativity with Every Shot

HONG KONG, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative technology brand TECNO today officially launched the Shot On CAMON Contest, its first-ever global photography contest. Using the hashtag #ShotOnCAMON, the competition invites TECNO users around the world to capture and share life's beautiful moments on Instagram from May 15th to September 30th.

TECNO Shot On CAMON Contest Submission Categories TECNO Shot On CAMON Contest Awards Categories

This exciting initiative is a significant move to showcase the unique excellence of smartphone photography following the launch of the CAMON 30 Series smartphone. Renowned for its extraordinary imaging capability, the CAMON 30 Series was acclaimed as the Best of Show by many top international top media outlets and device reviewers.

Amateur Photographer is the exclusive official media partner for the contest. As the world's oldest and most reputable consumer photography magazine and the UK's biggest-selling photography magazine, Amateur Photographer will assemble a panel of authoritative experts from around the world to select the most outstanding works.

"Mobile photography has become a unique blend of art and science. Increasingly, professional photographers and enthusiasts are showcasing their skills and aesthetics through smartphones," said Nigel Atherton, the Editor-in-Chief of Amateur Photographer. "Through this contest, we look forward to discovering talented mobile photographers across the globe and their exceptional works."

Capture Every Beautiful Moment with TECNO

Inspiring users worldwide to unleash their photographic talent and extraordinary creativity, anytime, anywhere, TECNO is initiating the Shot On CAMON Contest on Instagram to encourage users to post images and video captured by TECNO devices.

TECNO's Shot On CAMON Contest features five different entry categories, including Colorful Discovery, emphasizing color expression; Super Night, highlighting night photography; Poetic Portrait, focusing on portraiture; Creative Perspective, showcasing inventive composition and perspective; and Life in Motion, which awards short video works.

Share Photographic Creativity to Win Amazing Prize

TECNO users on Instagram can choose any submission category and post images or videos (Instagram Reels) taken with TECNO phones, posting with both the hashtags #ShotOnCAMON and #TECNOCAMON30Series. Additionally, participants should send a high-quality version of their entries to the official competition email address: [email protected].

To encourage global users who are passionate about creative photography and videography to participate, TECNO will award attractive cash prizes and rewards for the competition. One global winner of the contest will be honored with the title of "TECNO Photography Master" and a cash prize of US$5000. Additionally, exceptional participants can win thousands of dollars in prize money and the opportunity to join TECNO's global photography journey. The contest also provides an opportunity for non-TECNO users to win a brand-new CAMON 30 Series smartphone and earn the title of "TECNO Friend".

The Shot On CAMON Contest encourages TECNO users to push beyond their boundaries and express themselves through imaging. As a user-centric brand, TECNO aims to continue empowering photographic capabilities with technological innovations to inspire users worldwide. For more details and contest rules, please visit TECNO's official global website shotoncamon.com or follow @tecnomobile on Instagram.

