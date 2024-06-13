TECNO Names Lay Zhang as Global Brand Ambassador, Jointly Championing the "Stop At Nothing" Spirit of Progress

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative technology brand TECNO today is thrilled to announce the appointment of Lay Zhang as its newest Global Brand Ambassador, marking an exciting new chapter in the brand's unstoppable journey.

With a stellar reputation as an actor, singer-songwriter, dancer, and fashion trendsetter, Lay's global influence, particularly in Asia, is undeniable. His unwavering commitment to pushing boundaries aligns seamlessly with TECNO's ethos of relentless innovation encapsulated in the brand's mantra, "Stop at Nothing." This synergy makes Lay the perfect fit to represent the brand. Together, the two unstoppable parties will unite in efforts to elevate TECNO's brand presence, injecting fresh vitality into its branding initiatives and propelling its upward trajectory in the global market to new heights.

"At TECNO, we are dedicated to igniting the spirit of relentless self-improvement among our consumers. Lay Zhang, a global star celebrated for his pursuit of excellence across diverse domains, exemplifies the 'Stop at Nothing' ethos we champion." remarked Laury Bai, Chief Marketing Officer of TECNO. "Together with Lay, we aim to deepen the resonance of TECNO's brand essence among the youth, fostering a culture of empowerment and driving our consumers towards building a brighter tomorrow."

Lay Zhang expressed his excitement about the collaboration, "I am honored to be the ambassador for TECNO, a brand that mirrors my own journey of innovation and self-advancement. I can't wait to share what we've been working on together and bring our collaboration to life."

TECNO's "Stop At Nothing" ethos epitomizes the relentless pursuit of excellence in the brand's DNA. It represents the belief of all TECNO users in emerging markets who never stop pushing limits in pursuit of progress. Lay Zhang is a vibrant embodiment of this spirit, and his path perfectly mirrors how success is achieved. Making his debut in 2012 with the K-pop group EXO, Lay quickly gained global acclaim. Despite achieving significant success from there in music, he didn't stop pushing boundaries in his career. Instead, he embarked on a solo career in 2016, earning recognition and accolades in music, dance, and TV. This success has been carried into his acting career. In 2023, his starring role in "No More Bets" captivated audiences in Asia and North America, earning substantial box office success and further solidifying Lay's status as an undeniable and unstoppable talent.

As Lay is gearing up for his highly anticipated world tour, GRANDLINE 4: STEP, spanning Asia and select North American destinations, he epitomizes the essence of ceaseless progression. STEP serves as a testament to Lay's unwavering determination to continuously advance. "Every step, no matter how big or small, contributes to the journey toward progress and success", Lay shared.

As part of the collaboration, Lay will help showcase TECNO's futuristic and innovative technologies, aligning perfectly with his own ethos of continual self-expression and creativity. As Lay's world tour GRANDLINE 4: STEP comes to Asia including Jakarta in June and Kuala Lumpur in July and more, consumers can expect exciting activities through TECNO to engage and interact with Lay in creative ways.

Lay will also participate in various TECNO brand activation activities and CSR programs, alongside other global pop music pioneers, to showcase creativity, style and elegance within the TECNO brand through music and cultural engagements.

Together, fueled by their shared commitment to "Stop at Nothing", TECNO and Lay Zhang are dedicated to inspiring and empowering progressive consumers globally to bravely create a better life beyond imagination.

SOURCE TECNO