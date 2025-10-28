TECNO Slim Claims Coveted MUSE Design Award with Revolutionary Ultra-Slim Innovation

Elegant smartphone design achieves new balance between slim profile, powerful performance and a long-lasting battery.

HONG KONG, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AI-driven innovative technology brand TECNO today announced that its TECNO Slim smartphone has received the Platinum Award in the Digital and Electronic Devices category at the MUSE Design Awards 2025. The award honors its innovative approach to harmonizing an ultra-slim elegance with powerful performance and long-lasting battery a balance that has consistently challenged smartphone manufacturers.

The MUSE Design Awards, organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), is an internationally respected design competition known for its exacting judging standards. This year's edition received thousands of entries from over 50 countries, spanning product, architecture, and communication design categories. The competition employs a rigorous blind evaluation process where entries are assessed on criteria including innovation, functionality, and social impact.

"We are grateful that our pioneering ultra-slim innovation in TECNO Slim has been acknowledged by the MUSE Design Awards," commented by Joey Qu, TECNO Senior Product Manager. "This award strengthens our resolve to push the boundaries of smartphone design through purposeful innovation, delivering ultra-slim elegance with uncompromised performance that addresses genuine user needs."

At the heart of its design philosophy is an ultra-slim 3D curved body, measuring just 5.93mm (4G version) and 5.95mm (5G version). Remarkably, this sleek profile houses a 5,160mAh battery with 45W fast charging, a feat enabled by TECNO's proprietary Honeycomb Stacking Technology that increases internal layout efficiency by 12%.

The interactive Mood Light creates a more human and playful connection, delivering dynamic visual responses not only for notifications and charging, but also for scenarios like incoming calls, music rhythm, and self-timer countdowns. This thoughtful design adds an emotional dimension to everyday interactions, making technology feel more personal and engaging.

On the durability front, structural integrity is achieved through a 0.36mm aerospace-grade fiberglass back cover that is 0.19mm thinner than standard materials yet 300% stronger. The device has earned SGS certification for outstanding dust and water resistance, providing added reliability for daily use. Complementing this robust construction, the advanced thermal management system provides 24,532 mm² of effective heat dissipation to maintain consistent performance during extended use, all while preserving a comfortable in-hand feel.

TECNO Slim stands as a clear statement of how bold aesthetics and practical engineering can be seamlessly fused, reinforcing TECNO's role in redefining the future of smartphone design.

About TECNO

TECNO is an innovative, AI-driven technology brand with a presence in over 70 markets across five continents. Committed to transforming the digital experience in global emerging markets, TECNO relentlessly pursues the perfect integration of contemporary aesthetic design with the latest technologies and artificial intelligence. Today, TECNO offers a comprehensive ecosystem of AI-powered products, including smartphones, smart wearables, laptops, tablets, smart gaming devices, the HiOS operating system, and smart home products. Guided by its brand essence of "Stop At Nothing," TECNO continues to pioneer the adoption of cutting-edge technologies and AI-driven experiences for forward-looking individuals, inspiring them to never stop pursuing their best selves and brightest futures. For more information, please visit TECNO's official site: www.tecno-mobile.com.

