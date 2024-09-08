TECNO Unveils the MEGABOOK K16S at IFA 2024: The best cost-performance laptop in its class.

BERLIN, Sept. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative technology brand TECNO unveils its MEGABOOK K16S laptop with the concept of "See Bigger, Sound Louder." The MEGABOOK K16S features an AMD processor, catering to users who enjoy entertainment and multitasking. With a 16-inch 16:10 widescreen display and 2.5W 4013 larger speakers, it boasts a thinner all-metal design that delivers powerful MEGA experiences, along with Copilot AI and performance that starts at a cost-effective price from €499, making it ideal for users' task needs.

TECNO is committed to building an AIoT ecosystem that delivers convenience for every person, home, and business, creating an intelligent connection for life moments. The MEGABOOK Series laptops, launched in 2021 under the "Light but Better" strategy, cater to diverse user needs with the S, T, and K Series. Features include TECNO OneLeap for seamless collaboration and TECNO VOC sound system for immersive audio and smart AI meeting capabilities. The MEGABOOK K Series is positioned as an ideal choice for entry-level, all-around efficient laptops, equipped with everything you need. Visitors and tech enthusiasts at IFA 2024 are invited to explore the MEGABOOK K16S at TECNO booth (H6.2A-113).

MEGA Performance, No Comprising in Performance

The MEGABOOK K16S is powered by AMD® Ryzen™5 7430U processors, offering 6 cores/12 threads with integrated AMD Radeon™ Graphics. With a maximum boost frequency of 4.3 GHz, it allows users to multitask efficiently without significant slowdowns, making it ideal for processing-intensive tasks like light gaming and video editing. This particularly benefits users who enjoy playing graphics-intensive games or working with multimedia applications. The MEGA storage of up to 1TB SSD and 32GB RAM. Additionally, it supports up to 32GB expandable memory to suitable for different users' needs. The K16S also features advanced cooling technology, ensuring optimal performance even during intensive tasks. With a large displacement cooling fan and multiple air vents, users can expect superior heat dissipation, enhancing the device's longevity. As a reliable daily partner, it is equipped with a 70Wh battery, offering up to 17.5 hours of office work and entertainment.

MEGA Appearance, Leads the stage

The MEGABOOK K16S features an upgraded all-metal, lightweight, and thinner design, supporting easy one-finger opening up to 180 degrees for various angles of view, thanks to its durable hinge and structure. With this versatile viewing angle, it boasts a 16:10 golden ratio display and a 91% screen-to-body ratio, allowing users to enjoy a wider perspective and share content easily. The K16S also includes a revolutionary audio setup with larger 2.5W 4013 speakers, optimized for enhanced sound, providing up to 300% more volume with quadruple speakers compared to standard laptops. Combined with the TECNO VOC Sound System and DTS master tuning, the K16S delivers an immersive sound experience. For daily use, it features a 2MP AI conference camera with a 5-meter voice pickup range for clear and private online meetings, ensuring loud and clear sound even in outdoor environments.

MEGA Experience, Boost your Efficiency

The MEGABOOK K16S features self-developed software called PC Manager, which ensures secure and fast data migration while facilitating easy collaboration with TECNO devices. Users can quickly manage settings, troubleshoot issues, optimize their PC, and connect seamlessly via OneLeap for cross-platform collaborative operations, enhancing daily work efficiency. Furthermore, the K16S inserts the Microsoft Copilot key to easily access and enjoy the AI-empowered assistance, allows users to seamlessly interact with generative AI on Windows. Additionally, the K16S includes a 2-in-1 fingerprint power button and an oversized touchpad, allowing users to work more efficiently during light design tasks. The 8 ports for efficient daily use and supports Ethernet RJ45 with a protective case, making it convenient for home or office use.

About TECNO AIoT

Since 2019, TECNO has been committed to building a digital ecosystem through AIoT strategy, aimed at transforming the digital lifestyle of consumers and inspiring them in their everyday lives. Through continuous investment, dedication, and achievements, TECNO has transitioned into an innovative technology brand, expanding its offerings from mobile services to a diverse range of AIoT solutions. Today, TECNO AIoT encompasses a wide range of smart personal devices and smart business PCs, and it is dedicated to introducing new high-tech products. Moving forward, TECNO AIoT will continue to expand its product range, while further enhancing cross-device connectivity to provide every individual, home, and organization to create an intelligent connection of life moments. For more information, please visit TECNO's official site: www.tecno-mobile.com.

