TECNO Users Can Now Get 3 Months of Google AI Plus at No Cost on Eligible Device

The offer includes a 3-month Google AI Plus trial at no charge with more access to Google AI and 2 TB of cloud storage, available to eligible users in select markets.

HONG KONG, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TECNO, the AI-driven technology brand, today announced a new 3-month Google AI Plus (2 TB) extended trial at no charge with the purchase of their devices. The trial brings more access to Google AI and 2 TB of cloud storage.

The addition seamlessly complements TECNO AI's existing suite of practical, localized AI features, accelerating the adoption of mobile AI in emerging markets, empowering users to boost their productivity and unleash their creativity in the digital era.

Google AI Plus plan includes: 2 TB of cloud storage, Gemini in Gmail, image generation and edits by Nano Banana 2, and a smarter, more tailored study experience by Gemini and NotebookLM.

The offer is available to users who purchased an eligible TECNO device in select markets from May 14, 2026 to June 6, 2027. Some of the eligible devices include the following.

CAMON 50 Series (CAMON 50 Ultra 5G, CAMON 50 Pro and CAMON 50)

POVA Curve 2 5G

SPARK 50 Series (SPARK 50 5G and SPARK 50)

Upcoming models to be launched later this year will also be covered.

The offer delivers substantial added value to TECNO's products. It empowers eligible users to store more memories and files without running out of space, maximize their productivity across projects and study, and unlock powerful new tools to express their creativity.

The Google AI Plus (2 TB) trial is rolling out via an OTA update starting May 25, 2026. Eligible users can easily redeem the offer via the Gemini app or Google One app by following the on-screen instructions. A qualifying form of payment is required at registration, and users retain the flexibility to cancel the subscription at any time. After the three-month trial ends, you will be charged at the standard monthly price for Google AI Plus (2 TB) in your location.

This offer underscores the long-term commitment shared by TECNO and Google to bring the newest AI technologies and services to global frontier markets.

For more information on eligibility of the Google AI Plus trial, please check the terms and conditions.

About TECNO

As a global innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 markets, TECNO has been committed to revolutionizing the digital experience in global emerging markets, relentlessly pushing for the perfect integration of contemporary, aesthetic design with the latest technologies and AI. TECNO offers a wide range of smartphones, smart wearables, laptops and tablets, smart gaming, HiOS operating systems and smart home products. Guided by its brand essence of "Stop At Nothing", TECNO is committed to unlocking the newest technologies and AI-powered new experiences for forward-looking individuals, inspiring them to never stop pursuing their best selves and their best futures. For more information, please visit TECNO's official site: www.tecno-mobile.com.

SOURCE TECNO