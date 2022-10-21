TECNO's latest POVA 4 Series: An Ultra-Powerful Upgrading Designed to Deliver a Superior Performance and Immersive Gaming Experience

The groundbreaking new addition to the existing POVA series featuring MTK's most powerful chipset aims to deliver users an ever-powerful performance and audiovisual experience

HONG KONG, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TECNO, the global premium smartphone and smart device brand, released the POVA 4 Series today, bringing the innovation and performance of TECNO's popular POVA series to a whole new level. Powered by groundbreaking MTK Helio G99 chipset, together with a massive 6000mAh battery plus 45W Super Charge, a 6.66" AMOLED display, topped with a futuristic Widmanstatten Prism ID Design, the POVA 4 Series are the strongest performer in the series to date.

Powerful capabilities to bring the ultimate experience to life

POVA 4 Series is TECNO's first smartphone to feature Helio G99, aiming to provide an even stronger performance while keeping the power consumption to a minimum. Based on highly efficient TSMC N6 6nm chip production process, combined with HyperEngine 2.0 and an octa-core CPU to ensure constant stability especially during gaming, this powerful chipset enables an ultimate entertainment and gaming experiences for users.

The 256GB+8GB extended RAM combination, and an additional RAM algorithm of up to 5GB that gives a boost to the performance, allow up to 20 apps to run in the background and increased the average app startup speed by 61%, giving users a smooth experience without burdens.

Extraordinary battery system that supports long-lasting performance

POVA 4 Pro continues to upgrade its battery system with a 6000mAh mega battery and 45W Super Charge, as well as 10W reverse charging, equipping it with the longest battery life ever in the series.

A fully-charged POVA 4 Pro can last about 10 hours for gaming, and can easily last an entire day without charging. The innovative STS technology ensures battery safety by adding an additional coating to prevent external damages. The 45W Super Charge capability enables the phone to be charged to 50% within 24 minutes, making it a true portable powerhouse for gamers and busy users on the go.

Unparalleled audiovisual and immersive gaming experience

POVA 4 Pro is also the first in the POVA series to be equipped with a 6.66'' AMOLED screen as well as a 90Hz refresh rate, providing an unparalleled visual experience for users. The innovative AMOLED screen enables a dynamic display that captures the brightness and complexity of vibrant colors, while the high refresh rate ensures the smoothness of images during casual browsing.

In addition, the advanced stereo dual speakers with AI noise reduction, DTS audio technology and High-Res certification, complimented with realistic and vivid 4D vibration effects from the Z-axis Linear Motor and Hard Gyroscope will bring users a truly immersive and unforgettable experience. The cooling tube with a 22% increase in size from previous generations also helps the device to cool down while the games are heating up. Ultimately, POVA 4 Series delivers what every gamer has dreamed of and more on a mobile device.

Futuristic Widmanstatten Prism ID Design for innovation-focused consumers

Consistent with the cool and technology-infused design tone in POVA 3 Series, POVA 4 Pro embraces a futuristic Widmanstatten Prism ID Design that brings next-generation tech to life. The Widmanstätten patterns are unique patterns that can be found on meteorites from outer space. The recognizable color light Prism ID Design on POVA 4 Pro symbolizes explosions and rebirths occurring in the universe, which will fulfill the standout taste and social expression of consumers in a new generation. It comes in three vibrate blue, orange and grey colors for options.

"Energy Warship, Explode Potential" - With powerful industry-leading hardware and software capabilities, and an unmatchable forward-thinking appearance, TECNO POVA 4 Series provides an eminent option for technology tastemakers who love to embrace a powerful performance and unique sense, as well as an ultimate upgrade from the previous product lines in the POVA series.

About TECNO

TECNO is a leading international smart device brand with operations in over 70 counties globally. Since launching its CAMON series in 2014 positioned as a professional camera phone with stylish and sleek design, TECNO has been relentlessly pushing for the perfect integration of aesthetic and stylish designs with innovative technology. Today, TECNO offers a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by PHANTOM and CAMON Series. Beyond smartphones, TECNO also provides a wide range of devices and services, such as smart wearables, tablets, HiOS operating system and smart home products. With "Stop At Nothing" as its brand essence, TECNO is committed to unlocking the best contemporary technologies for progressive individuals globally, giving them stylishly designed intelligent products that inspire consumers to never stop perusing their best selves. For more information, please visit TECNO's official site: www.tecno-mobile.com.

