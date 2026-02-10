TECO® Americas Expands Southeast Distribution Network Through Strategic Partnership with Ed Young Sales Company

FireBag® Fire Safety Valve Now Available Through Established Regional Distributor Across Seven-State Territory

ROSELLE, N.J., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TECO Americas, a leading provider of advanced natural gas safety solutions, has partnered with Ed Young Sales Company, Inc. (EYSCO) to expand distribution of its FireBag® Fire Safety Valve across the Southeastern United States. The collaboration brings TECO Americas' passive thermal shutoff technology to local distribution companies (LDCs) in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, and Mississippi.

Protecting Life, Property & First Responders Worldwide - Since 1988

The FireBag Fire Safety Valve represents a critical advancement in natural gas infrastructure protection, offering utilities a maintenance-free solution that automatically prevents gas flow during fire emergencies.

Key FireBag® FSV Features:

Certified & Field-Tested – Meets stringent industry and fire-exposure standards with proven real-world performance

– Meets stringent industry and fire-exposure standards with proven real-world performance Passive Design, Zero Failure Modes – Fully mechanical operation with no moving parts, electronics, or external power requirements

– Fully mechanical operation with no moving parts, electronics, or external power requirements Rapid Automatic Activation – Responds at precise temperature thresholds to seal gas flow before regulators and metering equipment are compromised

– Responds at precise temperature thresholds to seal gas flow before regulators and metering equipment are compromised Seamless Integration – Installs easily into existing meter sets with minimal impact on system layout or operations

– Installs easily into existing meter sets with minimal impact on system layout or operations Proven ROI – Reduces emergency response costs, incident liability, and system downtime throughout the asset lifecycle

"We are excited to partner with Ed Young Sales," said Wally Armstrong, Partner at TECO Americas. "Their leadership, values, and commitment to customer service align perfectly with our mission. This partnership will strengthen safety solutions for utilities across the Southeast."

"The TECO Americas FireBag® product line is a natural fit with the fire safety solutions we represent," said Mike Javon, President of Ed Young Sales. "We share core values of integrity, honesty, and customer commitment. We're thrilled to bring this technology to our customer base."

About Ed Young Sales Company, Inc. (EYSCO)

Founded in 1985, EYSCO is a manufacturer's representative and stocking distributor serving the natural gas industry across seven Southeastern states. With a responsive field sales team and dedicated support staff, EYSCO specializes in understanding customer systems to deliver tailored product and service solutions.

Website: https://eysco.com/ | Phone: (704) 393-1474

About TECO® Americas

TECO Americas delivers advanced gas safety products for utility and industrial applications. The company's flagship FireBag® Fire Safety Valve provides automatic, thermally activated gas shutoff protection for natural and propane gas systems.

Website: https://tecoamericas.com/ | Phone: (908) 488-0909

CONTACT:

Jean Steckler

[email protected]

Cell: 917-748-7450

