TECO Earns Global ESG Recognition with S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook and Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices Inclusion

TAIPEI, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook Awards Ceremony was held in Taipei on May 13. TECO Electric & Machinery Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 1504) was named to the 2026 edition of The Sustainability Yearbook by global index and ratings agency S&P Global for the sixth time, in recognition of its long-standing commitment to sustainable management.

TECO was named to S&P Global’s The Sustainability Yearbook for the sixth time. Christopher Bennett, representative of S&P Global (left), presented the award to Ang-Ting Shih, Director of TECO’s ESG Office (right), who accepted the award on behalf of TECO.

TECO has also been selected for the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices (DJBICI), underscoring its continued progress across environmental, social, and governance dimensions. TECO Chairman Morris Li stated that sustainable development is a core element of TECO's long-term competitiveness. Guided by its focus on electrification, intelligence, and green energy, TECO will further advance ESG governance, operational carbon reduction, and low-carbon innovation in line with international sustainability standards, strengthening its resilience amid the global transition toward net zero.

In recent years, TECO Group has actively embedded sustainability into its global operations. TECO has set a target to reduce operational emissions by 50% over a ten-year period by 2030 and, by 2025, had achieved a reduction of more than 40%. TECO has also continued to install solar power generation facilities at its own sites, with global installed capacity exceeding 17 MW in the same year, steadily advancing toward its 2030 goal of having renewable energy account for 30% of the Group's total electricity consumption.

To translate carbon reduction commitments into concrete management mechanisms, TECO has introduced an internal carbon pricing mechanism of NT$1,600 per metric ton of CO2e and established an internal carbon fund mechanism to support investments in energy management, renewable energy, low-carbon innovation, and capability building. Through this mechanism, three low-carbon proposals were launched last year, with expected annual carbon reductions approaching 1,000 metric tons of CO2e. TECO has also implemented an energy management program and publicly disclosed energy consumption information to strengthen energy performance management, enhance operational transparency, and continuously improve energy efficiency.

Beyond reducing emissions from its own operations, TECO has extended its sustainability influence to supply chain and industry partners. For two consecutive years, TECO has participated in the "Net-Zero Transformation Promotion Program for the Manufacturing Sector" initiated by the Industrial Development Administration, Ministry of Economic Affairs. Working with more than 20 corporate partners, TECO has formed a "1+N Carbon Management Demonstration Team" to help supply chain partners strengthen carbon management and low-carbon transformation capabilities through carbon inventory assessments and in-depth energy-saving guidance.

In corporate governance, TECO's Board of Directors oversees climate-related issues and sustainability strategies. TECO has also linked concrete KPIs, including carbon reduction results, carbon intensity, and green supply chain performance, to senior executives' performance evaluations, establishing a dual mechanism of "governance plus incentives" to ensure that sustainability goals are effectively integrated into organizational management and operational performance.

As TECO marks its 70th anniversary this year, TECO will take this milestone as an important step toward its next stage of growth and transformation, continuing to deepen its "B (Business) 2B (Business) 2S (Sustainability)" philosophy and working with global customers and suppliers to move together toward a net-zero future.

SOURCE TECO Electric & Machinery Co., Ltd.