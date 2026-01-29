TECregen Appoints Drug Development Veteran Dr. Klaas P. Zuideveld as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Thymus Regeneration Platform into Clinical Development

Appointment builds on CHF 10 million seed financing and Board leadership expansion

BASEL, Switzerland, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TECregen, a biotechnology company pioneering thymus rejuvenation, today announced the appointment of Dr. Klaas P. Zuideveld, Ph.D., as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Dr. Zuideveld will lead TECregen's strategy and execution as the company advances its thymopoietic biologics designed to rejuvenate thymic epithelial cells (TECs), restore immune function, and strengthen immune resilience.

Dr. Zuideveld brings more than 20 years of experience across large pharmaceutical companies and biotech, with a strong track record spanning translational strategy, clinical development, and global regulatory execution. He has contributed to multiple IND clearances and global product approvals, and has led teams through partnering, financing and value creation milestones across several therapeutic areas.

"Klaas is a highly experienced leader with a proven ability to translate innovative science into rigorous clinical development programs," said Dr. Bo Rode Hansen, Chairman of TECregen. "As TECregen advances its novel approach to restoring thymic function, his leadership will be instrumental in shaping the company's development strategy and guiding its transition toward the clinic."

Dr. Klaas Zuideveld, Chief Executive Officer of TECregen, commented: "TECregen's approach to thymus regeneration addresses a central and underexplored mechanism underlying immune dysfunction. With a strong scientific foundation, an expanding pipeline, and committed investor support, the company is well positioned to advance its programs into clinical development and build a platform capable of delivering durable benefit for patients."

The appointment builds on TECregen's recent CHF 10 million seed financing led by the Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund (BIVF), with participation from LifeSpan Vision Ventures, Carma Fund, EOS BioInnovation, High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF), the JFG Life Sciences Foundation of the University of Basel, and Zurich Cantonal Bank, as well as the appointment of Dr. Bo Rode Hansen as Chairman of the Board.

TECregen's differentiated platform and expanding leadership team position the company to accelerate development of its thymus rejuvenation programs and build a pipeline of innovative biologics aimed at restoring immune competence and resilience.

About TECregen

TECregen is pioneering thymus rejuvenation to address conditions driven by impaired T-cell responses. The company's innovative approach focuses on revitalizing and expanding thymic epithelial cells (TECs) to replenish T cells and achieve durable improvements in immune function. By developing a pipeline of differentiated thymopoietic biologics, TECregen aims to strengthen immune recovery following transplantation or cytotoxic therapy, promote immune health, and enhance immune surveillance against cancer, ushering in a new era of immunotherapy.

