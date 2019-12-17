Tecsys Beats Previous Deployment Record with 10 Go-Lives in Three Months

Uptick in go-lives attributable to deep domain expertise and an industry best practices deployment methodology designed for shorter time-to-value

MONTREAL, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management software company, today announced a record-breaking number of go-lives in the second quarter of the company's fiscal year. Excluding base account enhancement projects, the Tecsys service organization and its global network of partners successfully led 10 go-lives for new customers.

Over the last several months, the company has been refining its proprietary project implementation methodology to shorten the time-to-value and lower overall costs associated with implementation. The early results of this effort are reflected in this quarter's deployments.

"Of course, no two customer implementations are identical," explained Vito Calabretta, senior vice president, Global Operations at Tecsys. "But we have thrown a lot of expertise behind identifying where they intersect, what efficiencies can be made, and the optimal balance of responsibility on both sides of the equation. We're pursuing customer satisfaction, and we believe we're differentiating ourselves in the market on that metric."

Through Tecsys' software solutions, the company solves complex operational challenges with software and services that simplify the end-to-end movement of products throughout the supply chain from initial receipt to final consumption. From retail, warehouse, transportation and point-of-use management to business intelligence and analytics, forecasting and demand planning, Tecsys solutions generate process efficiency, inventory control and regulatory compliance.

"What makes this achievement exceptional is that we are only building momentum right now," Calabretta continued. "Our sustained growth as a provider of next-gen supply chain technology means we continue to scale up our global operations to support that growth. We're adding project management and service delivery talent around the world and demonstrating the strength of this implementation methodology."

To learn more about Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com. To learn more about job opportunities at Tecsys, visit https://jobs.tecsys.com/.

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of transformative supply chain solutions that equip growing organizations with industry-leading services and tools to achieve operational greatness. Tecsys' solutions are designed to create clarity out of the complex supply chain challenges that organizations face with increases in scale, customer expectations and inventory. Built on an enterprise platform, Tecsys solutions include warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions. Through the co-creation of a more responsive supply chain, Tecsys ensures that growth-minded organizations have the chance to thrive and reach their aspirations. For more information on Tecsys' supply chain solutions, visit: www.tecsys.com

Over 1,000 customers trust their supply chains to Tecsys in the healthcare, retail, service parts, third-party logistics, and general wholesale high-volume distribution industries. Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this news release relating to matters that are not historical fact are forward looking statements that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, including but not limited to future economic conditions, the markets that Tecsys Inc. serves, the actions of competitors, major new technological trends, and other factors beyond the control of Tecsys Inc., which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. More information about the risks and uncertainties associated with Tecsys Inc.'s business can be found in the MD&A section of the Company's annual report and annual information form for the fiscal year ended April 30th, 2019. These documents have been filed with the Canadian securities commissions and are available on our website ( www.tecsys.com ) and on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

Copyright © Tecsys Inc. 2019. All names, trademarks, products, and services mentioned are registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Tecsys Inc.

Related Links

https://www.tecsys.com

