Tecsys Enhances Supply Chain Performance with Advanced Data Science and Technology Tools in Latest Release

Data-driven operational control and efficiency prominently featured in Elite™ 24.2 release

MONTREAL, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), a global leader in supply chain management solutions, has introduced new advanced capabilities in its Elite™ software platform that help businesses achieve a greater degree of supply chain efficiency and resilience. These innovations, part of the Elite 24.2 release, empower supply chain organizations to transform complex supply chain data into clear, prioritized insights, enabling users to respond quickly and make informed decisions that drive operational improvements.

With a renewed focus on measurable business outcomes, the enhanced data-driven efficiencies delivered by this release enable businesses to optimize performance in an increasingly complex landscape.

"Right out of the gate, our customers are going to see innovations they can apply immediately to enhance their operations," said Martin Schryburt, senior vice president of Product and Technology. "Regardless of industry, these enhancements reflect our customers' most pressing needs, and we're proud to provide the solutions that will drive their success."

Among the highlighted features in this release are:

Dynamic Picking Control Tower: Acts as a centralized command center for your warehouse, providing a comprehensive view of picking activity, time order assignments and dock scheduling. This powerful tool puts the entire picking operation at your fingertips, allowing for real-time monitoring, seamless coordination, and swift decision-making to optimize workflow and efficiency.

Item Master Data Cleansing: Establishes a centralized AI-assisted product data repository, empowering healthcare organizations to retrieve missing Global Trade Item Numbers (GTINs) quickly and effortlessly from their item master. By addressing the root cause of many operational failures, bad item-data, this feature significantly enhances data accuracy and operational quality, leading to smoother workflows and reduced errors across the board.

Electronic Shelf Labels: Adding to our leading portfolio of in-hospital automation and technology solutions, these labels are designed for use in clinical environments to provide visibility into inventory status. They enable healthcare organizations to accurately identify and track items, reduce errors, and address critical challenges such as recalls and expiration management.

"The common thread through the long list of new features in the Elite 24.2 release is that we're making better use of advanced data science and data technology — and in the end, it's all about making your data work for you," said Rex Ahlstrom, chief strategy officer at Tecsys. "With the powerful new functionality brought to you by 24.2, our customers can gain efficiencies and insights they have never had before."

To learn more about the complete scope of the 24.2 release, go to https://www.tecsys.com/elite-enterprise-overview or contact [email protected].

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of advanced supply chain solutions. With a commitment to innovation and customer success, the company equips organizations with the essential software, technology and expertise needed for operational excellence and competitive advantage. Its cloud solutions serve a diverse range of industries, including healthcare, distribution and converging commerce, across multiple complex, regulated and high-volume markets. Built on the Itopia® low-code application platform, Tecsys' offerings include enterprise resource planning, warehouse management, consolidated service management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at the point of use and order management solutions. Tecsys provides critical data insights and control across the supply chain, ensuring that organizations are agile, responsive and scalable.

Tecsys is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more about Tecsys and its solutions, please visit www.tecsys.com.

Copyright © Tecsys Inc. 2024. All names, trademarks, products, and services mentioned are registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners.

