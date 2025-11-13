Tecsys Expands Access to its Elite™ Supply Chain Platform Through AWS Marketplace

MONTREAL, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), a leading provider of supply chain management solutions, today announced that its flagship Elite™ platform is now available in AWS Marketplace, giving healthcare and complex distribution organizations faster, more direct access to its enterprise-grade technology.

The availability of Elite™ in AWS Marketplace reflects a commitment to make enterprise supply chain solutions more accessible. Through AWS Marketplace, organizations can easily procure, deploy and manage Tecsys' cloud-based technology while benefiting from the security, scalability and simplified billing of AWS.

"Making our Elite™ platform available in AWS Marketplace is another way we're helping customers build on their own terms," said Guy Courtin, vice president of industry and global alliances at Tecsys. "Customers are looking for advanced supply chain solutions that fit seamlessly into their existing cloud ecosystems. This makes it easier for them to access Elite™, realize value more quickly and scale confidently."

With Tecsys' Elite™ platform, healthcare systems and complex distributors gain visibility and control across their supply chains, to improve inventory utilization, optimize fulfillment performance and enhance service quality. Built to adapt to the nuances of each customer's operation, the platform empowers organizations to configure workflows, data views and automations that reflect their unique processes.

The addition of Elite™ in AWS Marketplace advances Tecsys' cloud strategy across healthcare and distribution, expanding opportunities for customers to achieve greater visibility, agility and efficiency in their supply chains.

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of advanced supply chain solutions. With a commitment to innovation and customer success, the company equips organizations with the essential software, technology and expertise needed for operational excellence and competitive advantage. Its cloud solutions serve a diverse range of industries, including healthcare, distribution and converging commerce, across multiple complex, regulated and high-volume markets. Built on the Itopia® low-code application platform, Tecsys' offerings include enterprise resource planning, warehouse management, consolidated service management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at the point of use and order management solutions. Tecsys provides critical data insights and control across the supply chain, ensuring that organizations are agile, responsive and scalable.

Tecsys is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more about Tecsys and its solutions, please visit www.tecsys.com.

