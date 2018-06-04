TECSYS Highlights the Innovations Shaping the Future of Supply Chain at its Annual SmartVision User Conference

This premier event brings together a diverse gathering of thought leaders, business executives, and supply chain professionals focused on futureproofing their supply chain operations through collaborative R&D roundtables, educational breakout sessions, and visionary speaker perspectives.

View the full press release at: http://www.tecsys.com/company/news/index.html.

SmartVision 2018 will underscore the impact that recent innovations will have on the future of supply chain operations through its theme, "Innovating for the Future."

Attendees will engage in supply chain best practices as they relate to the moving targets of traceability requirements, operational efficiencies and regulatory compliance. The agenda bridges strategic thought leadership with practical takeaways to offer attendees an opportunity to overcome common problems:

Insights on how to maximize supply chain efficiency through technology.

New strategies, tactics, and procedures to leverage.

Insider tips and tricks from TECSYS product experts.

The latest product updates and release plans from TECSYS solutions.

"This is our chance to learn from our customers what new emerging challenges they are facing and how we can equip them to overcome those hurdles," explains Laurie McGrath, Chief Marketing Officer at TECSYS. "We are excited to share the information we have gathered and our advanced innovations. This is our opportunity to shape the conversation around the future of our collective supply chain platform to cultivate the confidence our customers have in us."

SmartVision 2018 is taking place in Orlando, Florida from June 3 to 6, 2018. For schedule and information: http://www.tecsys.com/smartvision/.

About TECSYS

TECSYS provides transformative supply chain solutions that equips customers to succeed in a rapidly changing Omni-channel world. TECSYS is the market leader in supply chain solutions for health systems and hospitals. Over 600 mid-size and Fortune 1000 customers trust their supply chains to TECSYS in healthcare, service parts, third-party logistics, and general high-volume distribution industries.

Contact

Solutions and general info: info@tecsys.com

Investor relations: steve.li@tecsys.com

Media relations: media@tecsys.com or adam.polka@tecsys.com

TECSYS Inc.

(514) 866-0001 or (800) 922-8649

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tecsys-highlights-the-innovations-shaping-the-future-of-supply-chain-at-its-annual-smartvision-user-conference-300658916.html

SOURCE TECSYS

Related Links

http://www.tecsys.com

