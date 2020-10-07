Tecsys Launches Industry Solutions Providing Customers with Enhanced Supply Chain Execution Performance

Combines industry-tailored functionality and robust organizational realignment strengthening key vertical solutions today and into the future.

MONTREAL, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management software company, is pleased to announce a major realignment of its go-to-market solution portfolio reflecting the industry verticalized cloud-first strategy fueling its unprecedented growth over the past 18 months. The new solution portfolio builds on the strength of Tecsys' existing software and technology stack, with value-added solution roadmaps and resources tailored to the specific end-to-end workflows that exist in key industry verticals.

Built on the world-class Itopia® platform, Tecsys offers state-of-the-art software that streamlines supply chain functions across an organization's distributed operations. Leveraging this platform-based architecture, Tecsys' industry solutions have been crafted to afford the ultimate in industry-tailored feature robustness, adaptability and competitive advantage. The industry verticals within this framework include:

"Tecsys has an enviable reputation for solutioning across specialty use cases with deep vertical expertise," explains Glenn Spriggs, director of Product Management. "We are doubling down on that reputation by designing strategic roadmaps for each industry and allocating resources against those roadmaps so that our customers stay ahead of the curve in their respective industries. Whether you're in a highly regulated industry like pharmacy, or run highly complex operations like distributed order management or healthcare consolidated services, Tecsys' industry solutions framework is built to deliver end-to-end top tier functionality with extraordinary precision."

As a global organization equipping businesses across multiple industries operating in over 55 countries, Tecsys has the resources, insights and vision to drive transformative supply chain performance. Designed to unify disjointed logistics, Tecsys provides an exceptionally elastic supply chain control center engineered for borderless operational excellence, accommodating fluctuating demand and disruption. Common across industry solutions, Tecsys software lets users visualize, personalize and organize their supply chain execution processes through a single pane of visibility.

Laurie McGrath, chief marketing officer at Tecsys, explains, "Our goal is to continually decipher the complexities of supply chain with a market offering that is well-defined and has clear value. While our software is robust and multidimensional, by focusing on solutions and outcomes for the industries in which our customers operate, we believe we are able to crystallize the value we deliver and delight our customers."

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of supply chain solutions that equip the borderless enterprise for growth. Organizations thrive when they have the software, technology and expertise to drive operational greatness and deliver on their brand promise. Spanning healthcare, retail, service parts, third-party logistics, and general wholesale high-volume distribution industries, Tecsys delivers dynamic and powerful solutions for warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions. Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com.

SOURCE Tecsys Inc.

Related Links

https://www.tecsys.com/

