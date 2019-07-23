Tecsys Names Steven Berkovitz Chief Platform Officer to Accelerate Company's Broader SaaS Focus

MONTREAL, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management software company, today announced the appointment of Steven Berkovitz to the position of chief platform officer. In this newly-created senior executive role, Berkovitz will focus on Tecsys' strategic development and implementation of a unified approach to cloud architecture across product lines.

This overarching role will steer the technology platform that underpins the company's growing SaaS operations while empowering teams both inside and outside of Tecsys to build the next-gen of supply chain solutions.

"The Tecsys platform has always been a distinct strategic advantage for our customers," explains Peter Brereton, president and CEO of Tecsys. "Through Steven's appointment and mandate, we are ensuring that that strategic advantage continues to equip our customers as supply chains get more complex and best practices continue to evolve."

Berkovitz brings over 20 years' experience working in technology and building software for the commerce, retail, supply chain, accounting and education industries. He was co-founder and CTO of OrderDynamics, a distributed order management company acquired by Tecsys in 2018. He serves as a technical advisor to multiple start-ups and has previously held roles with Tulip Retail and eCommera (now Isobar), having architected and built SaaS platforms, and led organizations through multi-tenancy and SaaS transitions.

"Software platforms are more than just apps and user interfaces," explains Berkovitz. "The power of Tecsys' platform lies in leveraging the product portfolio to build and support a robust set of cloud-centric, AI-driven services and applications that will power supply chain solutions across industries and verticals."

On Tecsys, Berkovitz adds: "Tecsys enjoys a fantastic reputation for creating clarity from complex operational challenges across healthcare logistics, general distribution and retail verticals. As Tecsys continues to build on that pedigree in this new period of growth and transition to SaaS, I look forward to leveraging my experience by building innovative products and great engineering teams."

Berkovitz attended McMaster University where he studied economics and computer science. He currently resides in Richmond Hill, Ontario with his wife, two children and two golden retrievers. He is an avid skier, woodworker, BBQ fanatic and all-around hacker.

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of transformative supply chain solutions that equip growing organizations with industry-leading services and tools to achieve operational greatness. Tecsys' solutions are designed to create clarity out of the complex supply chain challenges that organizations face with increases in scale, customer expectations and inventory. Built on an enterprise platform, Tecsys solutions include warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions. Through the co-creation of a more responsive supply chain, Tecsys ensures that growth-minded organizations have the chance to thrive and reach their aspirations.

Over 600 mid-size and Fortune 1000 customers trust their supply chains to Tecsys in the healthcare, service parts, third-party logistics, and general wholesale high-volume distribution industries. Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS.

Contact

Solutions and General info: info@tecsys.com

info@tecsys.com Investor Relations: investor@tecsys.com

investor@tecsys.com Media Relations : adam.polka@tecsys.com

: adam.polka@tecsys.com By phone: (514) 866-0001 or (800) 922-8649

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this news release relating to matters that are not historical fact are forward looking statements that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, including but not limited to future economic conditions, the markets that Tecsys Inc. serves, the actions of competitors, major new technological trends, and other factors beyond the control of Tecsys Inc., which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. More information about the risks and uncertainties associated with Tecsys Inc.'s business can be found in the MD&A section of the Company's annual report and annual information form for the fiscal year ended April 30th, 2018. These documents have been filed with the Canadian securities commissions and are available on our website (www.tecsys.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Copyright © Tecsys Inc. 2019. All names, trademarks, products, and services mentioned are registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Tecsys Inc.

Related Links

https://www.tecsys.com

