Tecsys Presents Parkview Health the Innovation Award at the 2019 User Conference

MONTREAL, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management software company, announces Fort Wayne, IN-based Parkview Health as the winner of its Innovation Award for 2019. The award, which recognizes one organization that continues to stay ahead of the curve as they progress through their supply chain journey, was presented during the 2019 Tecsys User Conference held September 22-25 in Phoenix.

"With the shifting sands of regulatory policy and an increasingly challenging supply chain climate, Parkview Health leveraged emerging supply chain best practices and served as a beacon for its industry. We are proud to recognize the achievements of this health system that advocates and operationalizes the clinically-integrated supply chain," said Peter Brereton, president and CEO of Tecsys.

The Innovation Award is given annually to a Tecsys customer that demonstrates their outstanding contribution to advancing the dialogue around innovation in supply chain. The top honor was selected by a cross-functional team at Tecsys that identified in Parkview Health a forward-thinking healthcare provider who continues to evolve its operations to uniquely meet industry and patient demands today and beyond.

"Through this technology, we have been able to unlock global, real-time visibility across the hospitals' network, including 'virtual inventory' for supplies used at clinics and nursing stations, with the ability to see and track what, where and when supplies are available or needed," said Aaron Lane, director of supply chain business operations at Parkview Health.

On Tecsys, Lane adds: "Parkview Health is excited to continue our partnership with Tecsys as we innovate and expand with ongoing plans to extend supply chain best practices into new clinical areas and departments."

