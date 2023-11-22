Tecsys Recognized as an Expert in Nucleus Research's Inaugural 2023 WMS Technology Value Matrix

News provided by

Tecsys Inc.

22 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

Supply chain technology provider noted for delivering value through deep functionality and industry-specific capabilities.

MONTREAL, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), a global leader in supply chain management solutions, has been recognized in the inaugural Nucleus Research WMS Technology Value Matrix for 2023, where it has been placed in the "Expert" quadrant. According to the technology research and advisory firm, Tecsys distinguishes itself from competitors due to its advanced capabilities, deep functionality, and Distribution and Healthcare-specific industry expertise.

The Nucleus Research WMS Technology Value Matrix offers a comparative ranking of significant vendors within a market to provide empirical guidance in the WMS vendor selection process. Vendors are assessed based on two critical value drivers: usability and functionality. These vendors are categorized into one of four groups: Leaders, Experts, Facilitators, or Core Providers.

According to Nucleus Research, "With advanced order fulfillment capabilities, real-time inventory visibility, and data analytics, leading WMS solutions are tailoring development toward warehouse optimization, empowering companies to handle direct-to-consumer e-commerce, omnichannel models, and global logistics requirements."

Nucleus Research's "Expert" quadrant is reserved for providers offering comprehensive WMS solutions with deep functional capabilities adaptable to diverse industries. Tecsys' expertise spans multiple sectors, underscoring its versatility and holistic approach to optimizing supply chains.

"Tecsys' WMS is a blend of robust functionality and user-friendly design," added Charles Brennan, research analyst for Supply Chain at Nucleus Research. "The company's commitment to an industry-tailored approach, especially in areas like Healthcare, Pharmacy and Complex 3PL, sets the standard in its space. Tecsys' leading position in its key industries is an indication of the organization's ability to anticipate and meet the evolving demands of a dynamic market, driving both efficiency and growth for its customers."

Bill Denbigh, VP GTM Strategy for Tecsys, commented, "We are honored to be recognized as an Expert by Nucleus Research in its 2023 WMS Value Matrix. Tecsys has been equipping supply chains for real-world scenarios for over 40 years, and we've done this by applying the right mix of innovation and experience. This translates into robust functionality capable of tackling complexity while providing a simplified user experience."

Tecsys' Elite™ WMS is built on the low-code Itopia® platform designed to provide comprehensive operational flexibility while enabling sophisticated supply chain execution. Elite™ WMS streamlines warehouse operations and optimizes receiving, order picking, and shipping while enhancing visibility and reducing labor costs. Tecsys empowers organizations with predictive analytics, dashboards, digital twins, heatmaps, and optimization recommendations, facilitating data-driven decisions and streamlined operations to deliver maximum value throughout the supply chain.

For more information about Tecsys and its advanced supply chain solutions, please visit www.tecsys.com.

For more information on the Nucleus Research WMS Technology Value Matrix, visit https://nucleusresearch.com/research/single/wms-technology-value-matrix-2023/.

About Tecsys
Since our founding 40 years ago, much has changed in the realm of supply chain technology. But one thing has remained constant; by developing dynamic and innovative supply chain solutions, Tecsys has been equipping organizations for growth and competitive advantage. Serving healthcare, distribution and converging commerce industries, and spanning multiple complex, regulated and high-volume markets, Tecsys delivers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, and retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions.

Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com.

Copyright © Tecsys Inc. 2023. All names, trademarks, products, and services mentioned are registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Tecsys Inc.

