Tecsys Recognized in 2023 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Warehouse Management Systems

Tecsys Inc.

22 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

MONTREAL, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry leader in supply chain management software, today announces its Elite™ WMS platform has been recognized in the 2023 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) report.

Gartner describes the Critical Capabilities report as a tool to "choose the right WMS for your operations by using the nine highlighted critical capabilities across five different use cases to appropriately align with your levels of operational complexity and sophistication."

"We are proud of our recognition in the Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Warehouse Management Systems report, and feel it reflects our continuous efforts to provide our WMS customers with the advanced functionality they need to get the most out of their supply chain," says Peter Brereton, president and CEO of Tecsys. "We're confident our platform is well-aligned to evolving market needs, including ease of use, extensibility for the integration of emerging technologies, and advanced analytics for control and visibility."

Tecsys is pleased to provide a complimentary copy of the report. Download your copy today: https://hubs.ly/Q01_jZ5J0.

Elite™ WMS

Elite™ WMS is part of Tecsys' broader suite of solutions built on a digitally enabled, integrated platform designed to simplify complex supply chain operations. This no code/low code platform features extensible architecture and user-configurable rules to provide a high degree of system adaptability that accommodates unique operational requirements and enables vendor-agnostic automation. Inclusive of Distribution ERP, Warehouse Management, Transportation Management, Delivery Management, Pharmacy Inventory Management, Point of Use, and Analytics solutions, the Elite™ portfolio is designed to equip businesses with the technology and expertise needed to seamlessly execute operations, automate processes, and significantly enhance service levels to customers.

Tecsys takes great pride in its end-to-end value proposition to the healthcare market, in which Elite™ WMS and the Elite™ Healthcare platform serve as unifying technologies. The company has been evolving its product portfolio for this sector for over a decade, most recently announcing new hospital receiving functionality, thereby integrating supply chain operations from the receiving dock to the point of care. This portfolio is designed to accommodate a full range of healthcare supply chain workflows, including nursing and perioperative operations, pharmacy and med/surg distribution, outpatient inventory management and more. This, coupled with Tecsys' adherence to the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) and 340B programs, widens the capabilities gap between Tecsys' Elite™ Healthcare platform and other point solutions on the market. Further, Tecsys' strategic industry partnerships make it easier than ever for health systems to tackle their end-to-end supply chain challenges. Through investment and innovation, Tecsys solutions are playing a pivotal role in the transformation and revitalization of the U.S. healthcare supply chain industry.

Gartner Disclaimer:

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. 

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Warehouse Management Systems, 27 July 2023, Simon Tunstall, et. al.  

About Tecsys

Since our founding 40 years ago, much has changed in the realm of supply chain technology. But one thing has remained constant; by developing dynamic and innovative supply chain solutions, Tecsys has been equipping organizations for growth and competitive advantage. Serving healthcare, distribution and converging commerce industries, and spanning multiple complex, regulated and high-volume markets, Tecsys delivers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, and retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions.

Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com.

SOURCE Tecsys Inc.

