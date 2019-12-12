Tecsys to Expand Global Headcount by Over 25% Due to Dynamic Growth

MONTREAL, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management software company, today announces that it begins an aggressive recruitment effort aimed at increasing the employee headcount by over 25% within the next year. This announcement comes on the heels of Tecsys' strong fiscal performance and growing market demand for its advanced supply chain software across distribution, 3PL, healthcare and retail industries.

As a global company on an unprecedented growth path, open positions will span every department and geography, and consist of both technical and non-technical roles. Opportunity for career development abounds, as Tecsys is well-recognized for its culture of collaboration and employee tenure. Tecsys' sustained position as a visionary in the industry has allowed the company to hire and retain top talent around the world.

"I have not seen such a remarkable level of growth in the 15 years I've been with Tecsys," says Patricia Barry, vice president of human resources. "It is both a challenge and pleasure from a human resources standpoint. While we welcome the challenge of onboarding so much new talent, we delight in being able to add new benefits to our very comprehensive package like telemedicine, critical illness and healthy lifestyle reimbursements."

New employees will be joining a company that holds a dominant position in the supply chain execution space and enjoys a global reputation for customer excellence. The software firm is known equally for its commitment to community service and integrity in business. The company's president and CEO is a 2019 recipient of EY's Entrepreneur of the Year, celebrated for both his seasoned leadership and his dedication to community.

To support the recruitment effort, the human resources department is currently seeking talent attraction experts to help build the company's talent pipeline strategy and attract top tier talent to Tecsys.

For more information on Tecsys' career opportunities, visit: https://jobs.tecsys.com/.

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of transformative supply chain solutions that equip growing organizations with industry-leading services and tools to achieve operational greatness. Tecsys' solutions are designed to create clarity out of the complex supply chain challenges that organizations face with increases in scale, customer expectations and inventory. Built on an enterprise platform, Tecsys solutions include warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions. Through the co-creation of a more responsive supply chain, Tecsys ensures that growth-minded organizations have the chance to thrive and reach their aspirations. For more information on Tecsys' supply chain solutions, visit: www.tecsys.com.

Over 1,000 customers trust their supply chains to Tecsys in the healthcare, retail, service parts, third-party logistics, and general wholesale high-volume distribution industries. Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS.

SOURCE Tecsys Inc.

Related Links

http://www.tecsys.com

