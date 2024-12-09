Tecsys Wins 2024 Top Software & Tech Award for Digital Twin 3D Heat Map Enhancement

Award recognizes new-to-market software and technology solutions designed to drive automation, efficiency and visibility in the supply chain industry

MONTREAL, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), a global leader in supply chain management software, has been named a recipient of the 2024 Top Software & Tech Award by Supply & Demand Chain Executive. This award highlights innovative software and technology solutions that bring automation, efficiency and enhanced visibility to the supply chain space. Tecsys' Digital Twin 3D Heat Map for Warehouse Management, a new-to-market enhancement to its existing Warehouse Management System (WMS), was recognized for its cutting-edge capabilities in optimizing warehouse operations and advancing supply chain strategies.

The Top Software & Tech Award spotlighted innovations across five major categories: ERP/procurement software, robotics, supply chain visibility solutions, WMS/TMS software, and warehouse automation. Tecsys' Digital Twin 3D Heat Map stood out for its ability to provide organizations with a virtual representation of their physical warehouses, enabling them to visualize key warehouse operations and make data-driven decisions in real time.

"Our focus has always been on using innovative technologies to help our customers optimize their supply chains," said Peter Brereton, president and CEO of Tecsys. "The recognition of our Digital Twin 3D Heat Map technology reinforces our commitment to providing solutions that are accessible, intuitive and impactful. This award reflects the value we deliver to our customers every day."

Driving efficiency with digital twins

Tecsys' Digital Twin 3D Heat Map is designed to streamline warehouse operations through real-time modeling and predictive analytics. Key features include:

Out-of-the-box 3D representation : A customizable 3D model of warehouse operations that allows users to visualize key workflows without the need for external data or coding.

: A customizable 3D model of warehouse operations that allows users to visualize key workflows without the need for external data or coding. Real-time data modeling : Dynamic layouts that reflect real-time data, helping organizations make immediate adjustments and optimize performance.

: Dynamic layouts that reflect real-time data, helping organizations make immediate adjustments and optimize performance. User-friendly interface : Intuitive design that enables non-technical users to create and manipulate digital twins with ease.

: Intuitive design that enables non-technical users to create and manipulate digital twins with ease. Optimization tools : Advanced features to identify bottlenecks, test new layouts, and model process changes to enhance operational efficiency.

: Advanced features to identify bottlenecks, test new layouts, and model process changes to enhance operational efficiency. Scalability: Suitable for a wide range of warehouses, from small distribution centers to complex, large-scale operations.

Digital twin technology has become an essential tool across industries such as aerospace, automotive, manufacturing, distribution, retail and healthcare. However, traditional digital twin implementations often come with significant costs and complexity, requiring extensive data and development. Tecsys' Digital Twin 3D Heat Map overcomes these barriers with a highly customizable out-of-the-box solution that is included as part of the Elite™ WMS platform. This enables businesses to harness the power of digital twin technology without the typical implementation challenges or additional costs.

Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive, commented on the significance of this year's award winners: "Automation, sustainability, smart technology, supply chain optimization and risk management were the major themes of this year's new software and technology solutions. These new products and enhancements are upping the ante in modernizing how product moves through the chain, and I appreciate everything this year's winners do to ensure the safety, security and sustainability of our supply chains."

Tecsys' commitment to innovation continues to drive the future of supply chains, enabling organizations to avoid disruption, downtime and operational inefficiencies. With the Digital Twin 3D Heat Map, Tecsys empowers its customers to make decisions informed by data, model new strategies and optimize warehouse performance — all without the need for costly customizations.

Go to https://foodl.me/kmr2r068 to view the full list of winners.

For more information on Tecsys' award-winning solution, visit Digital Twin 3D Heat Map at https://www.tecsys.com/digitaltwins .

About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com and www.SDCExec.

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of advanced supply chain solutions. With a commitment to innovation and customer success, the company equips organizations with the essential software, technology and expertise needed for operational excellence and competitive advantage. Its cloud solutions serve a diverse range of industries, including healthcare, distribution and converging commerce, across multiple complex, regulated and high-volume markets. Built on the Itopia® low-code application platform, Tecsys' offerings include enterprise resource planning, warehouse management, consolidated service management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at the point of use and order management solutions. Tecsys provides critical data insights and control across the supply chain, ensuring that organizations are agile, responsive and scalable.

Tecsys is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more about Tecsys and its solutions, please visit www.tecsys.com.

Copyright © Tecsys Inc. 2024. All names, trademarks, products, and services mentioned are registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Tecsys Inc.