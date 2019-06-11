Tectonic Audio Labs Expands Commercial Audio Product Footprint with Launch of New Loudspeaker, Subwoofer

The DML500, which is available for preview at InfoComm 2019 in Orlando, is poised to disrupt the commercial audio market due to its ability to deliver highly intelligible and immersive audio performance in even the most challenging architectural environments. Bending wave technology provides diffuse loudspeaker behavior that generates 165-degree dispersion coverage and excellent results in the reverberant audio field. Engineered and designed in Woodinville, Washington, the DML500 features a sleek embodiment that can blend well into any venue aesthetic. The evolution of Tectonic's PL Series of loudspeakers, the DML500 is lighter, slimmer and provides significant cost savings over previous offerings.

Heidi Keele, Chief Marketing Officer, said, "Customer demand is extremely high for commercial audio systems that deliver supreme intelligibility in challenging acoustic environments, while adhering to tight installation timelines and budgets. With our new products, we can deliver on all three."

Complementing the new loudspeaker offering, the LS-118 Subwoofer developed by Tectonic, is a front loaded single 18-inch woofer featuring a bent bass flex port. It provides excellent dynamics and output from a compact cabinet profile that can be easily ground stacked or hung in multiples of two, three or four units. The subwoofer is rated to handle 2400 watts of program power and 3600 watts of peak power. This new model is compatible with Tectonic Distributed Mode Loudspeakers and other mid to high frequency speaker systems.

"As consumer trends about audio and sound continue to evolve, brands are looking for new ways to deliver a more immersive audio experience at a lower cost," said Craig Hubbell, President and CEO. "We strive to meet that need with innovative technology and unique loudspeaker designs that adapt to current expectations."

Tectonic Audio Labs continues to emerge as a leader in audio innovation with its patented Distributed Mode Loudspeaker (DML) and Balanced Mode Radiator (BMR) products, which use bending wave technology to elevate the quality of sound.

About Tectonic Audio Labs

Tectonic Audio Labs evolves the audio landscape by producing revolutionary flat panel speaker solutions that feature bending wave technology. Through sophisticated design, manufacturing and integration, Tectonic's innovative transducers deliver superior sound solutions that can currently be heard in everything from hotels to luxury vehicles. Learn about how Tectonic Audio Labs is raising the bar for speech intelligibility and full-range directivity at tectonicaudiolabs.com.

Media Contact:

Joanna Weinstein, Hollywood Agency

joanna@hollywoodagency.com

SOURCE Tectonic Audio Labs

Related Links

https://www.tectonicaudiolabs.com

