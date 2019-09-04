Tectonic Audio Labs' Rapid Growth Results in Rank of No. 2556 on the 2019 Inc. 5000

WOODINVILLE, Wash., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine ranked Tectonic Audio Labs No. 2556 on its 38th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the U.S. economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small and mid-sized businesses.

Tectonic Audio Labs has seen exponential growth over the last two years by leveraging its unique bending wave transducer technology into products ranging from consumer electronics to IOT devices. Tectonic's Balanced Mode Radiators (BMRs) are currently featured in award-winning soundbars, smart speaker applications, home electronics and telecommunications applications worldwide. The company's Distributed Mode Loudspeakers (DMLs) provide highly intelligible sound for a wide variety of challenging acoustic venues that range from government chambers to house of worship and hotel lobbies.

Tectonic is capitalizing on the rapid shift occurring in consumer electronics as more and more products move to voice enabled applications. By providing a differentiated speaker coupled with customized audio engineering expertise, Tectonic offers a unique audio solution that provides high voice intelligibility, wide dispersion and off axis audio performance which results in a smooth, natural voice for products ranging from gaming to automotive.

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

"It's an honor to make the Inc. 5000 list, but we're equally excited about our future growth trajectory and the adoption of our solutions across a growing range of product verticals," said Craig Hubbell, President and CEO. "It's our mission to humanize the interaction between consumers and technology through voice, sound and music. We're fortunate to be working with some of the largest technology and consumer companies on new products that will continue to improve the consumer experience."

About Tectonic Audio Labs

Tectonic Audio Labs evolves the audio landscape by producing revolutionary flat panel speaker solutions that feature bending wave technology. Through sophisticated design, manufacturing and integration, Tectonic's innovative transducers deliver superior sound solutions that can currently be heard in everything from hotels to luxury vehicles. Learn about how Tectonic Audio Labs is raising the bar for speech intelligibility and full-range directivity at tectonicaudiolabs.com.

