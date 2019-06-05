Tectonic Audio Labs Takes New Product On The Road To ALMA International And InfoComm

WOODINVILLE, Wash., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tectonic Audio Labs, the leading provider of audio solutions using bending wave technology, will showcase products and the technology behind their innovations at two upcoming conferences.

Tectonic's patented Balanced Mode Radiator (BMR) drive units are being integrated into a wide range of consumer audio products, automobiles and IoT devices. Learn more about the underlying principles of the BMR technology.

At the ALMA International Symposium and Expo (AISE) at the Doubletree Hilton Universal in Orlando, Tectonic Vice President of Engineering Tim Whitwell will give a presentation on BMR technology and benefits. He will explain the acoustic principles behind the operation of a BMR and how it delivers the benefits of wide directivity over the full frequency range with smooth power distribution from a single drive unit. The presentation will take place on Sunday, June 9 at 4:00 p.m. Tectonic will also have a presence at Booth #15 in the Exhibit Hall at ALMA International on June 9 and 10.

Later in the week, Tectonic will exhibit at InfoComm 2019 – the largest event in North America focused on the pro AV industry – which takes place at the Orange County Convention Center, also in Orlando. Located at Booth #7360, the company will unveil exciting next-generation offerings of its DML Loudspeakers and subwoofers.

"We've focused our efforts over the last 18 months to further evolve our Distributed Mode Loudspeaker (DML) technology offering in response to market demand," said Heidi Keele, Chief Marketing Officer & Head of WW Commercial Audio Sales. "Our bundled solutions inclusive of our new product offerings will deliver supreme voice intelligibility and best-in-class coverage with less ladder time."

In addition to its presence in the exhibit hall, Tectonic will host a suite for demos and an inaugural meeting of its new Advisory Council, which aims to better plan, build and bring to market Tectonic products based on customer demand.

About Tectonic Audio Labs

Tectonic Audio Labs evolves the audio landscape by producing revolutionary flat panel speaker solutions that feature bending wave technology. Through sophisticated design, manufacturing and integration, Tectonic's innovative transducers deliver superior sound solutions that can currently be heard in everything from hotels to luxury vehicles. Learn about how Tectonic Audio Labs is raising the bar for speech intelligibility and full-range directivity at tectonicaudiolabs.com.



