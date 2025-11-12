Tecum Equity and The Armstrong Group of Companies Form Industrial Supply Platform

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecum Equity Alpha Management, LLC ("TEAM" or "Tecum Equity") and the Armstrong Group of Companies today announced the formation of SupplyCo, a leading industrial supply platform focused on providing technical service and solutions for operationally essential products across industrial, manufacturing, and field service applications.

SupplyCo was formed by the partnership between two leading Western Pennsylvania regional brands: Huston Group, and Gallaway Safety & Supply. Each company brings unique product expertise that is complementary to the platform's overall goal of providing a complete line card of solutions backed by market-leading technical service expertise. The leadership and employees of each company will remain with SupplyCo.

"Through our experience operating and investing in manufacturing businesses, we understand the importance of these essential products to our customers' operations. In SupplyCo, we see an opportunity to establish a platform to provide a broader depth of products while maintaining leading technical knowledge and customer support. We are actively supporting the Company's next phase of growth by expanding our product offerings, investing in additional inventory management solutions, hiring additional technical sales and application engineer leaders, and evaluating strategic acquisitions," said Stephen Gurgovits, Tecum Managing Partner.

"At Armstrong, we believe in 'Growth and Perpetuity', and we see this mantra in our partnership with SupplyCo. We believe in the long-term outlook of domestic manufacturing and recognize the value SupplyCo brings to operators in this market. We are excited to partner with the management team in furthering the mission of being the supplier partner, employer, and acquiror of choice in the industrial supply market," said Dru Sedwick, Chief Executive Officer of The Armstrong Group of Companies.

SupplyCo will strive to be a leader in providing technical sales support and engineering solutions. The partnership with Tecum and Armstrong will allow for a long-term outlook to support future growth opportunities both organically and through potential acquisitions. SupplyCo will be launching a new name and brand in early 2026.

About The Armstrong Group of Companies

The Armstrong Group of Companies ("AGOC") is a Butler, Pennsylvania based, family-owned diverse group of companies. AGOC owns and operates businesses in a variety of industries including telecommunications, monitored security, frozen novelty manufacturing, HVAC, and plumbing and electronic manufacturing services. For more information on AGOC, please visit https://agoc.com/.

About Tecum Capital Management, Inc.

Tecum Capital Management, Inc. ("Tecum") is a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based private investment firm deploying capital in lower middle market companies. Tecum manages three Small Business Investment Company ("SBIC") licensed funds and is currently investing out of Tecum Capital Partners IV, L.P., a $340 million fund launched in February 2025. Tecum also manages a separate micro-cap equity control strategy with investment criteria encompassing EBITDA of $2 million to $6 million called Tecum Equity Alpha Management ("TEAM" or "Tecum Equity"). Since 2006, Tecum has collectively invested more than $1.0 billion in over 100 platform and add-on acquisitions. For more information, visit: https://www.tecum.com/.

About Huston Group

Founded in 1899, the Huston Group is a New Castle, Pennsylvania (located north of Pittsburgh) based organization that seeks to be more than just an industrial supply distributor. Specializing in metal removal, our product specialists are equipped to assist with all your fluid, abrasive, tooling, and band sawing needs while providing inventory management solutions. For more information and a complete line card, visit: https://hustongroup.com/.

About Gallaway Safety & Supply

Founded in 2000, Gallaway Safety & Supply is an Eighty-Four, Pennsylvania (located south of Pittsburgh) based organization that specializes in the distribution of safety supplies and equipment. Gallaway's expertise in gloves, fall protection, harness devices, gowning, etc., and providing recommendations for the customer's specific needs has made it a preferred partner to its customers. For more information and a complete line card, visit: https://www.gallawaysafety.com/.

