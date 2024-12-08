TECVAYLI® (teclistamab-cqyv) demonstrates potential as frontline combination therapy for patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma

100 percent of evaluable patients for minimal residual disease (MRD) testing achieved MRD negativity in MajesTEC-5 as induction therapy and MajesTEC-4 as maintenance therapy

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) today announced new frontline data featuring TECVAYLI® (teclistamab-cqyv) from two investigational studies in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM) in induction and maintenance settings. The MajesTEC-5 (Abstract #493) and MajesTEC-4 (Abstract #494) studies establish the potential of TECVAYLI® for use in newly diagnosed patients, with promising efficacy and a tolerable safety profile. These data were highlighted as oral presentations at the 2024 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting.1,2

Forty-nine patients with transplant-eligible NDMM were treated with TECVAYLI® in combination with DARZALEX FASPRO® (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj), lenalidomide and dexamethasone (Tec-DRd) or DARZALEX FASPRO®, bortezomib, lenalidomide and dexamethasone (Tec-DVRd) as induction therapy in the MajesTEC-5 study.1 All patients who were evaluated for MRD negativity after cycle 3 of induction therapy achieved MRD negativity (10-5) and maintained through cycle 6.1

"These data from the MajesTEC-5 study build on the growing body of evidence of TECVAYLI combinations that support the potential combinability of TECVAYLI with other effective therapies, demonstrating high rates of MRD-negative responses for evaluable patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma," said Rachel Kobos, M.D., Vice President, Oncology Research & Development, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine. "At Johnson & Johnson, our deep expertise and understanding of multiple myeloma has shaped the regimens we're developing, including our bispecific antibodies in new combinations, and we're committed to exploring the full potential of our therapies to improve outcomes for patients."

The safety profiles were manageable and consistent with individual safety profiles.1 No treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) led to study treatment discontinuation or death; cytokine release syndrome (CRS; Grade 1 or 2) occurred in 65 percent of patients.1 No patients experienced immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS).1 Grade 3/4 TEAEs included lymphopenia (43 percent), neutropenia (57 percent) and infections (35 percent).1

"There remains opportunity to achieve even deeper and more sustained outcomes for a broader patient population in the frontline setting," said Marc S. Raab, M.D., Heidelberg University Hospital, Germany.* "These data reinforce the potential of TECVAYLI when used in earlier lines and show that TECVAYLI can be leveraged to optimize existing standard regimens in combination."

Results from the safety run-in of the Phase 3 MajesTEC-4 study highlighted the potential of TECVAYLI® to be administered as a maintenance therapy following autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT).2 MajesTEC-4 is the first study to present data on a B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) bispecific as monotherapy or combination therapy after ASCT.2

Low rates of non-hematologic Grade 3/4 TEAEs and discontinuation of treatment due to all TEAEs (5.3 percent) were observed. CRS events were all Grade 1/2, mostly occurring during step-up dosing, and ICANS was not observed. Neutropenia and infections were the most common Grade 3/4 TEAEs.2 Grade 3/4 neutropenia at 6 months showed a decreased trend in cohorts 2 and 3 with less frequent TECVAYLI® dosing (cohort 1: 94 percent, cohort 2: 63 percent, cohort 3: 47 percent).2 A similar trend was observed for all-grade infections (cohort 1: 94 percent; cohort 2: 78 percent; cohort 3: 77 percent).2 All evaluable patients in cohort 1 who underwent MRD assessment after 12 months of therapy were MRD negative, and 100 percent of evaluable patients assessed in cohorts 2 and 3 were also MRD negative at cycle 6.2

Further analysis of combination therapies will be evaluated in the Phase 3 MajesTEC-7 study, which is currently enrolling.

About MajesTEC-5 Study

MajesTEC-5 (NCT05695508) is an ongoing, Phase 2 study of teclistamab and talquetamab, evaluating the safety and efficacy of combination regimens in participants with newly diagnosed transplant eligible multiple myeloma.3

About MajesTEC-4 Study

MajesTEC-4 (NCT05243797) is an ongoing, multicenter, randomized, open-label, Phase 3 study of teclistamab in combination with lenalidomide and teclistamab alone versus lenalidomide alone in participants with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma as maintenance therapy following autologous stem cell transplantation.4

About MajesTEC-7 Study

MajesTEC-7 (NCT05552222) is a Phase 3 randomized study comparing teclistamab in combination with daratumumab SC and lenalidomide (Tec-DR) and talquetamab in combination with daratumumab SC and lenalidomide (Tal-DR) versus daratumumab SC, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone (DRd) in participants with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma who are either ineligible or not intended for autologous stem cell transplant as initial therapy.5

About TECVAYLI®

TECVAYLI® (teclistamab-cqyv) received approval from the U.S. FDA in October 2022 as an off-the-shelf (or ready-to-use) antibody that is administered as a subcutaneous treatment for adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) who have received at least four prior lines of therapy, including a proteasome inhibitor, an immunomodulatory agent and an anti-CD38 antibody.6 The European Commission (EC) granted TECVAYLI® conditional marketing authorization (CMA) in August 2022 as monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with RRMM who have received at least three prior therapies, including a proteasome inhibitor, an immunomodulatory agent and an anti-CD38 antibody, and have demonstrated disease progression since the last therapy. In August 2023, the EC granted the approval of a Type II variation application for TECVAYLI®, providing the option for a reduced dosing frequency of 1.5 mg/kg every two weeks in patients who have achieved a complete response (CR) or better for a minimum of six months. TECVAYLI® is a first-in-class, bispecific T-cell engager antibody therapy that uses innovative science to activate the immune system by binding to the CD3 receptor expressed on the surface of T-cells and to the B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) expressed on the surface of multiple myeloma cells and some healthy B-lineage cells. In February 2024, the U.S. FDA approved the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for TECVAYLI® for a reduced dosing frequency of 1.5 mg/kg every two weeks (Q2W) in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have achieved and maintained a CR or better for a minimum of six months.

For more information, visit www.TECVAYLI.com.

About DARZALEX FASPRO® and DARZALEX®

DARZALEX FASPRO® (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj) received U.S. FDA approval in May 2020 and is approved for nine indications in multiple myeloma, four of which are for frontline treatment in newly diagnosed patients who are transplant eligible or ineligible. It is the only subcutaneous CD38-directed antibody approved to treat patients with MM. DARZALEX FASPRO® is co-formulated with recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20, Halozyme's ENHANZE® drug delivery technology.

DARZALEX® is the first CD38-directed antibody approved to treat multiple myeloma. DARZALEX®-based regimens have been used in the treatment of more than 585,000 patients worldwide and more than 239,000 patients in the U.S. alone.

In August 2012, Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Genmab A/S entered a worldwide agreement, which granted Janssen an exclusive license to develop, manufacture and commercialize daratumumab.

For more information, visit https://www.darzalexhcp.com.

About Multiple Myeloma

Multiple myeloma is an incurable blood cancer that affects a type of white blood cell called plasma cells, which are found in the bone marrow.7 In multiple myeloma, these plasma cells proliferate and spread rapidly and replace normal cells in the bone marrow with tumors.8 Multiple myeloma is the third most common blood cancer worldwide and remains an incurable disease.9 In 2024, it was estimated that more than 35,000 people will be diagnosed with multiple myeloma in the U.S. and more than 12,000 people would die from the disease.10 People living with multiple myeloma have a 5-year survival rate of 59.8 percent.11 While some people diagnosed with multiple myeloma initially have no symptoms, most patients are diagnosed due to symptoms that can include bone fracture or pain, low red blood cell counts, tiredness, high calcium levels and kidney problems or infections.12,13

TECVAYLI® IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WARNING: CYTOKINE RELEASE SYNDROME and NEUROLOGIC TOXICITY including IMMUNE EFFECTOR CELL-

ASSOCIATED NEUROTOXICITY SYNDROME



Cytokine release syndrome (CRS), including life-threatening or fatal reactions, can occur in patients receiving

TECVAYLI®. Initiate treatment with TECVAYLI® step-up dosing schedule to reduce risk of CRS. Withhold TECVAYLI®

until CRS resolves or permanently discontinue based on severity.



Neurologic toxicity, including Immune Effector Cell-Associated Neurotoxicity Syndrome (ICANS) and serious and life-

threatening reactions, can occur in patients receiving TECVAYLI®. Monitor patients for signs or symptoms of neurologic

toxicity, including ICANS, during treatment. Withhold TECVAYLI® until neurologic toxicity resolves or permanently

discontinue based on severity.



TECVAYLI® is available only through a restricted program called the TECVAYLI® and TALVEY® Risk Evaluation and

Mitigation Strategy (REMS).

INDICATION AND USAGE

TECVAYLI® (teclistamab-cqyv) is a bispecific B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-directed CD3 T-cell engager indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least four prior lines of therapy, including a proteasome inhibitor, an immunomodulatory agent and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody.

This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on response rate. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trial(s).

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Cytokine Release Syndrome - TECVAYLI® can cause cytokine release syndrome (CRS), including life-threatening or fatal reactions. In the clinical trial, CRS occurred in 72% of patients who received TECVAYLI® at the recommended dose, with Grade 1 CRS occurring in 50% of patients, Grade 2 in 21%, and Grade 3 in 0.6%. Recurrent CRS occurred in 33% of patients. Most patients experienced CRS following step-up dose 1 (42%), step-up dose 2 (35%), or the initial treatment dose (24%). Less than 3% of patients developed first occurrence of CRS following subsequent doses of TECVAYLI®. The median time to onset of CRS was 2 (range: 1 to 6) days after the most recent dose with a median duration of 2 (range: 1 to 9) days. Clinical signs and symptoms of CRS included, but were not limited to, fever, hypoxia, chills, hypotension, sinus tachycardia, headache, and elevated liver enzymes (aspartate aminotransferase and alanine aminotransferase elevation).

Initiate therapy according to TECVAYLI® step-up dosing schedule to reduce risk of CRS. Administer pretreatment medications to reduce risk of CRS and monitor patients following administration of TECVAYLI® accordingly. At the first sign of CRS, immediately evaluate patient for hospitalization. Administer supportive care based on severity and consider further management per current practice guidelines. Withhold or permanently discontinue TECVAYLI® based on severity.

TECVAYLI® is available only through a restricted program under a REMS.

Neurologic Toxicity including ICANS - TECVAYLI® can cause serious or life-threatening neurologic toxicity, including Immune Effector Cell-Associated Neurotoxicity Syndrome (ICANS).

In the clinical trial, neurologic toxicity occurred in 57% of patients who received TECVAYLI® at the recommended dose, with Grade 3 or 4 neurologic toxicity occurring in 2.4% of patients. The most frequent neurologic toxicities were headache (25%), motor dysfunction (16%), sensory neuropathy (15%), and encephalopathy (13%). With longer follow-up, Grade 4 seizure and fatal Guillain-Barré syndrome (one patient each) occurred in patients who received TECVAYLI®.

In the clinical trial, ICANS was reported in 6% of patients who received TECVAYLI® at the recommended dose. Recurrent ICANS occurred in 1.8% of patients. Most patients experienced ICANS following step-up dose 1 (1.2%), step-up dose 2 (0.6%), or the initial treatment dose (1.8%). Less than 3% of patients developed first occurrence of ICANS following subsequent doses of TECVAYLI®. The median time to onset of ICANS was 4 (range: 2 to 8) days after the most recent dose with a median duration of 3 (range: 1 to 20) days. The most frequent clinical manifestations of ICANS reported were confusional state and dysgraphia. The onset of ICANS can be concurrent with CRS, following resolution of CRS, or in the absence of CRS.

Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of neurologic toxicity during treatment. At the first sign of neurologic toxicity, including ICANS, immediately evaluate patient and provide supportive therapy based on severity. Withhold or permanently discontinue TECVAYLI® based on severity per recommendations and consider further management per current practice guidelines.

Due to the potential for neurologic toxicity, patients are at risk of depressed level of consciousness. Advise patients to refrain from driving or operating heavy or potentially dangerous machinery during and for 48 hours after completion of TECVAYLI® step-up dosing schedule and in the event of new onset of any neurologic toxicity symptoms until neurologic toxicity resolves.

TECVAYLI® is available only through a restricted program under a REMS.

TECVAYLI® and TALVEY® REMS - TECVAYLI® is available only through a restricted program under a REMS called the TECVAYLI® and TALVEY® REMS because of the risks of CRS and neurologic toxicity, including ICANS.

Hepatotoxicity - TECVAYLI® can cause hepatotoxicity, including fatalities. In patients who received TECVAYLI® at the recommended dose in the clinical trial, there was one fatal case of hepatic failure. Elevated aspartate aminotransferase (AST) occurred in 34% of patients, with Grade 3 or 4 elevations in 1.2%. Elevated alanine aminotransferase (ALT) occurred in 28% of patients, with Grade 3 or 4 elevations in 1.8%. Elevated total bilirubin occurred in 6% of patients with Grade 3 or 4 elevations in 0.6%. Liver enzyme elevation can occur with or without concurrent CRS.

Monitor liver enzymes and bilirubin at baseline and during treatment as clinically indicated. Withhold TECVAYLI® or consider permanent discontinuation of TECVAYLI® based on severity.

Infections - TECVAYLI® can cause severe, life-threatening, or fatal infections. In patients who received TECVAYLI® at the recommended dose in the clinical trial, serious infections, including opportunistic infections, occurred in 30% of patients, with Grade 3 or 4 infections in 35%, and fatal infections in 4.2%. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of infection prior to and during treatment with TECVAYLI® and treat appropriately. Administer prophylactic antimicrobials according to guidelines. Withhold TECVAYLI® or consider permanent discontinuation of TECVAYLI® based on severity.

Monitor immunoglobulin levels during treatment with TECVAYLI® and treat according to guidelines, including infection precautions and antibiotic or antiviral prophylaxis.

Neutropenia - TECVAYLI® can cause neutropenia and febrile neutropenia. In patients who received TECVAYLI® at the recommended dose in the clinical trial, decreased neutrophils occurred in 84% of patients, with Grade 3 or 4 decreased neutrophils in 56%. Febrile neutropenia occurred in 3% of patients.

Monitor complete blood cell counts at baseline and periodically during treatment and provide supportive care per local institutional guidelines. Monitor patients with neutropenia for signs of infection. Withhold TECVAYLI® based on severity.

Hypersensitivity and Other Administration Reactions - TECVAYLI® can cause both systemic administration-related and local injection-site reactions. Systemic Reactions - In patients who received TECVAYLI® at the recommended dose in the clinical trial, 1.2% of patients experienced systemic-administration reactions, which included Grade 1 recurrent pyrexia and Grade 1 swollen tongue. Local Reactions - In patients who received TECVAYLI® at the recommended dose in the clinical trial, injection-site reactions occurred in 35% of patients, with Grade 1 injection-site reactions in 30% and Grade 2 in 4.8%. Withhold TECVAYLI® or consider permanent discontinuation of TECVAYLI® based on severity.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity - Based on its mechanism of action, TECVAYLI® may cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Advise pregnant women of the potential risk to the fetus. Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with TECVAYLI® and for 5 months after the last dose.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common adverse reactions (≥20%) were pyrexia, CRS, musculoskeletal pain, injection site reaction, fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, nausea, headache, pneumonia, and diarrhea. The most common Grade 3 to 4 laboratory abnormalities (≥20%) were decreased lymphocytes, decreased neutrophils, decreased white blood cells, decreased hemoglobin, and decreased platelets.

Please read full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING, for TECVAYLI®.

DARZALEX FASPRO® INDICATIONS AND IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

INDICATIONS

DARZALEX FASPRO® (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj) is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma:

In combination with bortezomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone for induction and consolidation in newly diagnosed patients who are eligible for autologous stem cell transplant

In combination with bortezomib, melphalan, and prednisone in newly diagnosed patients who are ineligible for autologous stem cell transplant

In combination with lenalidomide and dexamethasone in newly diagnosed patients who are ineligible for autologous stem cell transplant and in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least one prior therapy

In combination with bortezomib, thalidomide, and dexamethasone in newly diagnosed patients who are eligible for autologous stem cell transplant

In combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone in patients who have received at least one prior line of therapy including lenalidomide and a proteasome inhibitor (PI)

In combination with carfilzomib and dexamethasone in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received one to three prior lines of therapy

In combination with bortezomib and dexamethasone in patients who have received at least one prior therapy

As monotherapy in patients who have received at least three prior lines of therapy including a PI and an immunomodulatory agent or who are double refractory to a PI and an immunomodulatory agent

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

CONTRAINDICATIONS

DARZALEX FASPRO® is contraindicated in patients with a history of severe hypersensitivity to daratumumab, hyaluronidase, or any of the components of the formulation.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Hypersensitivity and Other Administration Reactions

Both systemic administration-related reactions, including severe or life-threatening reactions, and local injection-site reactions can occur with DARZALEX FASPRO®. Fatal reactions have been reported with daratumumab-containing products, including DARZALEX FASPRO®.

Systemic Reactions

In a pooled safety population of 1249 patients with multiple myeloma (N=1056) or light chain (AL) amyloidosis (N=193) who received DARZALEX FASPRO® as monotherapy or in combination, 7% of patients experienced a systemic administration-related reaction (Grade 2: 3.2%, Grade 3: 0.7%, Grade 4: 0.1%). Systemic administration-related reactions occurred in 7% of patients with the first injection, 0.2% with the second injection, and cumulatively 1% with subsequent injections. The median time to onset was 2.9 hours (range: 5 minutes to 3.5 days). Of the 165 systemic administration-related reactions that occurred in 93 patients, 144 (87%) occurred on the day of DARZALEX FASPRO® administration. Delayed systemic administration-related reactions have occurred in 1% of the patients.

Severe reactions included hypoxia, dyspnea, hypertension, tachycardia, and ocular adverse reactions, including choroidal effusion, acute myopia, and acute angle closure glaucoma. Other signs and symptoms of systemic administration-related reactions may include respiratory symptoms, such as bronchospasm, nasal congestion, cough, throat irritation, allergic rhinitis, and wheezing, as well as anaphylactic reaction, pyrexia, chest pain, pruritus, chills, vomiting, nausea, hypotension, and blurred vision.

Pre-medicate patients with histamine-1 receptor antagonist, acetaminophen, and corticosteroids. Monitor patients for systemic administration-related reactions, especially following the first and second injections. For anaphylactic reaction or life-threatening (Grade 4) administration-related reactions, immediately and permanently discontinue DARZALEX FASPRO®. Consider administering corticosteroids and other medications after the administration of DARZALEX FASPRO® depending on dosing regimen and medical history to minimize the risk of delayed (defined as occurring the day after administration) systemic administration-related reactions.

Ocular adverse reactions, including acute myopia and narrowing of the anterior chamber angle due to ciliochoroidal effusions with potential for increased intraocular pressure or glaucoma, have occurred with daratumumab-containing products. If ocular symptoms occur, interrupt DARZALEX FASPRO® and seek immediate ophthalmologic evaluation prior to restarting DARZALEX FASPRO®.

Local Reactions

In this pooled safety population, injection-site reactions occurred in 7% of patients, including Grade 2 reactions in 0.8%. The most frequent (>1%) injection-site reaction was injection-site erythema. These local reactions occurred a median of 5 minutes (range: 0 minutes to 6.5 days) after starting administration of DARZALEX FASPRO®. Monitor for local reactions and consider symptomatic management.

Neutropenia

Daratumumab may increase neutropenia induced by background therapy. Monitor complete blood cell counts periodically during treatment according to manufacturer's prescribing information for background therapies. Monitor patients with neutropenia for signs of infection. Consider withholding DARZALEX FASPRO® until recovery of neutrophils. In lower body weight patients receiving DARZALEX FASPRO®, higher rates of Grade 3-4 neutropenia were observed.

Thrombocytopenia

Daratumumab may increase thrombocytopenia induced by background therapy. Monitor complete blood cell counts periodically during treatment according to manufacturer's prescribing information for background therapies. Consider withholding DARZALEX FASPRO® until recovery of platelets.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity

Based on the mechanism of action, DARZALEX FASPRO® can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. DARZALEX FASPRO® may cause depletion of fetal immune cells and decreased bone density. Advise pregnant women of the potential risk to a fetus. Advise females with reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with DARZALEX FASPRO® and for 3 months after the last dose.

The combination of DARZALEX FASPRO® with lenalidomide, thalidomide, or pomalidomide is contraindicated in pregnant women because lenalidomide, thalidomide, and pomalidomide may cause birth defects and death of the unborn child. Refer to the lenalidomide, thalidomide, or pomalidomide prescribing information on use during pregnancy.

Interference With Serological Testing

Daratumumab binds to CD38 on red blood cells (RBCs) and results in a positive indirect antiglobulin test (indirect Coombs test). Daratumumab-mediated positive indirect antiglobulin test may persist for up to 6 months after the last daratumumab administration. Daratumumab bound to RBCs masks detection of antibodies to minor antigens in the patient's serum. The determination of a patient's ABO and Rh blood type are not impacted.

Notify blood transfusion centers of this interference with serological testing and inform blood banks that a patient has received DARZALEX FASPRO®. Type and screen patients prior to starting DARZALEX FASPRO®.

Interference With Determination of Complete Response

Daratumumab is a human immunoglobulin G (IgG) kappa monoclonal antibody that can be detected on both the serum protein electrophoresis (SPE) and immunofixation (IFE) assays used for the clinical monitoring of endogenous M-protein. This interference can impact the determination of complete response and of disease progression in some DARZALEX FASPRO®-treated patients with IgG kappa myeloma protein.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

In multiple myeloma, the most common adverse reaction (≥20%) with DARZALEX FASPRO® monotherapy is upper respiratory tract infection. The most common adverse reactions with combination therapy (≥20% for any combination) include fatigue, nausea, diarrhea, dyspnea, insomnia, headache, pyrexia, cough, muscle spasms, back pain, vomiting, hypertension, upper respiratory tract infection, peripheral sensory neuropathy, constipation, pneumonia, and peripheral edema.

The most common hematology laboratory abnormalities (≥40%) with DARZALEX FASPRO® are decreased leukocytes, decreased lymphocytes, decreased neutrophils, decreased platelets, and decreased hemoglobin.

Please click here to see the full Prescribing Information for DARZALEX FASPRO®.

