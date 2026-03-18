TED and New Channel Forge Exclusive Strategic Partnership in China

Collaboration Advances Innovation in International Education and Global Communication

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 16, 2026, TED and New Channel International Education Group held a formal signing ceremony in New York to celebrate their exclusive strategic partnership in China. The event brought together TED Chairman Chris Anderson, CEO Logan McClure Davda, along with New Channel Chairman Professor Hu Min, The partnership marks a new phase of high-level collaboration in international education, idea-driven communication, and cross-cultural exchange, leveraging premium content and innovative educational models to explore integrated pathways for global learning and international communication in a rapidly evolving era.

Representatives from TED and New Channel at the signing ceremony.

This partnership marks TED's first exclusive strategic collaboration in China, reflecting the global platform's strong recognition of New Channel's educational philosophy and trust in its achievements. Since its founding 22 years ago, New Channel has been dedicated to young learners with deep Chinese cultural roots and global competence, helping hundreds of thousands of students pursue opportunities worldwide. Building on this long-standing commitment to "connecting the world through education," New Channel has in recent years expanded its vision into international communication, promoting Chinese culture globally and fostering cross-cultural understanding and exchange on a broader scale.

During discussions between the two organizations, Hu noted, "New Channel's Global Competence Model aligns closely with TED's long-standing focus on idea expression and interdisciplinary innovation. In the age of AI, TED's concept of 'presentation literacy' resonates precisely with the structure of global competence, providing students with scientific guidance in public speaking, cross-cultural communication, and innovative thinking." Through this strategic upgrade to an exclusive partnership, TED's innovative philosophy and global vision will be more deeply integrated into educational practice, fostering learners' creativity and critical thinking while enhancing multicultural understanding and public speaking skills.

Building on this strategic collaboration, the two sides also explored the upcoming Chinese edition of Thank You for Coming to My TED Talk: A Guide to Great Public Speaking. Written by Chris Anderson and jointly translated by Hu and Professor Caixia Chen, an expert in English-Chinese translation and family education, the book will be published by CITIC Press. Aimed at teenagers, it provides a practical guide to public speaking, offering step-by-step advice on developing ideas, structuring content, and delivering messages effectively, drawing on TED's extensive experience and insights.

Hu highlighted that in an era shaped by globalization and AI, the ability to express ideas not only determines how far one's thoughts can reach but also whether individuals can sustain their unique value alongside technology. He expressed hope that the book will serve as a cornerstone for Chinese youth, helping them cultivate independent thinking and public communication skills beyond knowledge and technical expertise.

Anderson also expressed expectations for this collaboration, noting, "The partnership between New Channel and TED broadens the horizons of global education while opening new pathways for cross-cultural understanding and connection. When children share ideas, magical things can happen — people realize we're fellow humans with so much in common. You have a unique brain, and you see the world in a way that no one else exactly matches. If you can figure a way to share your ideas with the world, that is a great gift." Anderson expressed his hope that the book will serve as a window for Chinese youth to explore public speaking, helping "ideas worth spreading" travel from China to the world.

Before establishing the exclusive strategic partnership, TED and New Channel had already engaged in in-depth collaboration on promoting cross-cultural communication among young people in the age of AI, as well as enhancing humanities, scientific, and artistic literacy. In 2025, the two organizations jointly launched the first officially authorized TED science video book series, Learning Science with TED. The collaboration also extended to the "Stories of China Retold in English Challenge" project, promoting cross-cultural understanding and exchange internationally. With the comprehensive upgrade of this strategic partnership, New Channel has obtained TED's exclusive official authorization in China and will continue to develop textbooks and publications based on TED Talks and TED-Ed content, deliver TED official public speaking courses, host the TEDx New Channel events, and establish official TED theaters in China.

In an era marked by the rapid advancement of AI, TED and New Channel will further deepen collaboration in educational innovation and the transformation of communication, jointly developing international Chinese language education programs for learners worldwide and establishing a new paradigm for Chinese language learning that combines intellectual depth with cultural resonance. Using language as a bridge, the partnership seeks to promote mutual learning among civilizations and enhance understanding and friendly exchange among diverse cultures.

Built on long-term mutual trust and strategic alignment, the exclusive partnership between TED and New Channel will advance multi-dimensional initiatives across China, creating a growth platform for Chinese youth that integrates international vision with global competitiveness, while contributing meaningfully to global idea exchange and cross-cultural dialogue.

SOURCE TED and New Channel International Education Group