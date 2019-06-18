Ted Baun joins MUL Railcars, Inc. as Chief Commercial Officer

Mr. Baun brings 25 years of experience in the railcar industry to MULR. Previously, he served with FreightCar America, Inc., of Chicago, Illinois, as Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer with executive responsibilities relating to new car manufacturing, leasing and aftermarket parts and services. During his tenure, Mr. Baun also led the company's strategic planning, business development and international initiatives. MULR CEO, J.T. Sharp, said that "Ted is a tremendous addition to the MULR leadership team. Ted's commitment to value creation, partnership, customer focus and integrity coincide perfectly with the culture we are building at MULR. His background, experience and vision will be instrumental in helping us achieve our goals both in the near-term and in the future."

As the Chief Commercial Officer of MUL Railcars, Inc., Mr. Baun will be responsible for fleet utilization, revenue generation and operations supporting customer experience. In addition, he will play an integral role as part of the corporate leadership of MULR in planning and architecting the growth of the platform and the fleet as we drive towards our near-term objective of having a 25,000 car portfolio by the end of 2020.

About MUL

Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company Limited (MUL) is a prominent global leasing company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. MUL, incorporated in April 1971, focuses on leasing, installment sales, various types of financing and international business. MUL's principal shareholders are Mitsubishi Corporation and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. MUL is publicly listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE:8593) and the Nagoya Stock Exchange (NSE:8593).

As one of the industry's leading companies, MUL's business extends beyond conventional leasing and finance, with the company offering a wide variety of services including eco- and energy-related services, real estate, medical and long-term care services, overseas market-entry support, used equipment trading business and global asset business.

About MULR

MUL Railcars, Inc. (MULR) is based in Portland, Oregon, and is an emergent power in the North American railcar leasing and management business, offering best-in-class asset management capabilities combined with a uniquely experienced and talented team dedicated to customer solutions. MULR offers a complete railcar leasing solution set with railcar asset management, regulatory support, specialized services and leasing products that provide customers with the options they need.

