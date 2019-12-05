Ted Bird and David Gill Join Bio2 Technologies' Board of Directors

WOBURN, Mass., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio2 Technologies, Inc., a privately held orthopedic implant company, announced today that Ted Bird and David Gill have been appointed to the Company's board of directors.

"We are excited to have Ted and David join our board," said Paul Nichols, Bio2 Chairman and CEO. "Their backgrounds and achievements will be invaluable in guiding the Company as we transition from the development stage to commercialization."

Ted Bird has over 30 years of global management experience in sales, marketing and executive leadership in the medical device industry, with a primary focus in spine surgery. Most recently he was Chief Commercial Officer at Titan Spine, Inc. leading the company through a dramatic growth phase prior to an acquisition by Medtronic. Prior to Titan, Mr. Bird served in key executive and management leadership positions at several companies, including Orthofix, JNJ DePuy Spine, and Medtronic. Ted also served as Chairman of the Board of ApiFix, Ltd., a commercial stage Israeli start-up company with a novel fusionless MIS treatment alternative for Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis.

David Gill has over 25 years of experience in senior operating and financial roles in the medical device industry. He most recently served as President and Chief Financial Officer of EndoChoice Holdings, Inc., a publicly traded medical device company that was acquired by Boston Scientific Corporation in November 2016. Over his career, David has taken four companies public and led capital raises exceeding $1 billion. He currently serves as a director of the following public companies: Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Evolus, Stonebridge Biopharma, Strata Skin Sciences and Melinta Therapeutics.

Bio2 is currently enrolling a randomized, non-inferiority cervical fusion IDE clinical trial to evaluate an interbody device constructed of Vitrium®, the Company's proprietary orthobiomaterial. Pre-clinical evidence indicates Vitrium is replaced by remodeled bone, leaving no foreign material in the intervertebral space.

About Bio2 Technologies, Inc.:

Bio2 Technologies is a privately held medical device company headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts. Our team is engaged in the commercialization of implantable devices utilizing Vitrium, the Company's proprietary orthobiomaterial. For further information please visit www.bio2tech.com.

SOURCE Bio2 Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.bio2tech.com

