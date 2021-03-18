Ted Frumkin Joins The Fresh Market, Inc. As Group Vice President, Real Estate, Development And Construction

GREENSBORO, N.C., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fresh Market, Inc. ("The Fresh Market," "TFM" or the "Company"), announced today that it has appointed Ted Frumkin as Group Vice President, Real Estate, Development and Construction for The Fresh Market.

"Ted brings more than 36 years of experience in strategic market planning, new store development, construction project management, procurement, property management, and financial analysis," said Jim Heaney, Chief Financial Officer, The Fresh Market. "We are looking forward to his expertise to help The Fresh Market continue to innovate fresh specialty grocery."

Mr. Frumkin has overseen the opening of more than 550 new stores across the United States, and over his career has added over 10,000,000 square feet of retail space and 150 restaurant outlets.

Prior to joining The Fresh Market, Mr. Frumkin served as the Chief Development Officer for Sprouts Farmers Market, helping to add more than 200 stores during his tenure. Other companies he has worked for include Staples, Rubio's Coastal Grill, Office Depot, Wal-Mart, and Taco Bell.

Mr. Frumkin earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Texas Christian University and an MBA from Florida International University College of Business.

About The Fresh Market, Inc.

Since 1982, The Fresh Market, Inc. has helped guests make every day eating extraordinary with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, this specialty grocery retailer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 159 stores in 22 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. For more information, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

SOURCE The Fresh Market, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.thefreshmarket.com

