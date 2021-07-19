Ted Gaines Announces Bid For California Governor

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Senator Ted Gaines (Ret.), Member of the State Board of Equalization (BOE), today made the following announcement regarding his candidacy for Governor of California in the recall election.

"My family came to California in 1853 and flourished in the rough-and tumble Gold Rush economy. I'm forever thankful for this state and I'm fully committed to a future as bright as our past. But we are so far removed from the freewheeling environment that attracted the dreamers of '49. California could not have a Gold Rush today. Government would choke it off immediately, regulate and tax it out of existence.

"California government micromanages our citizens. Sacramento thinks it knows best how to run everyone's lives and businesses and it's not shy about exercising its power. But it's time to step back and look at the effects of the policies coming out of Sacramento, not just their intentions.

"Has California government made the state more affordable? Safer? More livable? Has it lifted up our most vulnerable? Has it provided the basic infrastructure we need at a reasonable price? For someone who loves this state, who is a father of six children who all live here and six grandchildren, it breaks my heart to say the answer to those questions is, without a doubt, 'NO.'

"I want a 'YES' California. A California where families can buy homes, take vacations, save for retirement and for their kids' educations. Where we can all be safe, free, and prosperous. A state that is confident and plans and builds for the future. We have the most beautiful state in the union, and we should match it with the best government.

"I'm the highest-ranking Republican in California. I represent 10-million citizens in this state and I'm ready for more. I want to turn the Golden State into a low-tax, high-opportunity zone and for families to feel safe again. I want to reclaim our public spaces from the tent cities and get people the help they desperately need to stay off the streets.

"As Governor, I will be open to all ideas and committed to working with everyone sincere in their efforts to improve our state. Visit my website Ted Gaines for Governor 2021 to learn the basics on how I will restore the freedom and promise that made California an unrivaled destination for builders and creators from around the country and the world."

Senator Ted Gaines currently serves as an elected member of the State Board of Equalization, representing nearly ten million constituents in 30 counties of northern, eastern, and southern California. Prior to his election to the BOE in 2018, he served in the State Senate from 2011-2018, and the Assembly from 2006-2011. He began his public service in local government as a member of the City of Roseville's Planning Commission from 1997-1999. He was then elected to the Placer County Board of Supervisors in 2000 and re-elected in 2004. For more than 30 years, Senator Gaines has run a family insurance business. He and his wife, former Assembly member Beth Gaines, live in El Dorado County, and have six children and six grandchildren.

