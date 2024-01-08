Board Addition Will Accelerate Growth And Expand Expertise in Specialty Infusion Services

PLANTATION, Fla., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy is pleased to announce the appointment of Ted Kramm to the Board of Directors.

Ted Kramm Appointed To BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy Board Of Directors Post this Ted Kramm, RPh.

"We are excited to welcome Ted Kramm to the Board of BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy," said Nick Karalis, Board Chair. "Ted's immense experience in the home infusion industry will be invaluable to BioMatrix as we continue to grow and focus on specialty infusion services. He will play a crucial role in the company's strategic investments in software, technology, and expansion locations as we continue our dedication to making a difference in our patients lives."

Kramm most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Molecular Designs, a leader in the molecular diagnostic industry. Prior to that he was the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of AxelaCare Health Solutions and Vice President of Operations at US BioServices. He has more than 30 years of experience in building successful home infusion and specialty pharmacy companies. Kramm is a pharmacist and holds a bachelor's degree from Philadelphia College of Pharmacy, now part of St. Joseph's University.

About BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy

BioMatrix is a nationwide, independently owned specialty infusion pharmacy with decades of experience in specialty infusion and a compassionate care team that helps patients navigate the often-challenging healthcare environment. The company has been recognized on the INC 5000 list of fastest growing companies in America, recognized by The National Association for Business Resources (NABR) as a "Best & Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation" from 2019 to 2023, and carries several industry leading healthcare accreditations. To view current BioMatrix career opportunities visit: https://bit.ly/3JMpAU6

Media Contact: Tara Marchese

Senior Director of Marketing

Tel: 954-908-7636

Email: tara.marchese@biomatrixsprx.com

SOURCE BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy